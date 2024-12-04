ARTICLE
4 December 2024

TPS For Lebanese Nationals Now Official Through May 27, 2026

JL
In October, DHS announced that Lebanese nationals would be eligible for Temporary Protected Status (TPS). On Nov. 27, 2024, that became official.
United States Immigration
Michael H. Neifach

In October, DHS announced that Lebanese nationals would be eligible for Temporary Protected Status (TPS). On Nov. 27, 2024, that became official. TPS has been granted for 18 months, from Nov. 27, 2024, through May 27, 2026.

Individuals who are otherwise eligible must have been residing in the United States since Oct. 16, 2024, and be physically present in the United States since Nov. 27, 2024.

Applications should be made during the registration period, which runs from Nov. 27, 2024 through May 27, 2026. Those who apply may also apply for employment and travel authorization. For full details, see the Federal Register.

