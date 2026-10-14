CBP’s 64 Questions: Is Import Compliance About To Change? (Podcast)

CBP has put 64 questions before the trade community. The real question is whether they’re just questions or a preview of where U.S. import compliance is headed.

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64 Questions, One Big Signal

CBP has put 64 questions before the trade community. The real question is whether they’re just questions or a preview of where U.S. import compliance is headed. Hosts Lalo Solorzano and Andy Shiles sit down with licensed customs broker Humberto Caballero of XP Logistics & Trade to unpack what this could mean for importers, brokers, manufacturers, and compliance teams alike.

Three Words to Know: Entry, Traceability, Accountability

Drawing on his experience with both U.S. and Mexican customs, Humberto boils the discussion down to three core concepts: right to make entry, traceability, and accountability. Increasingly, CBP may expect importers to understand what happens before goods ever reach the U.S. border, including foreign export documentation, transaction values, supplier information, manufacturer identification, sourcing, and payment records.

Compliance Belongs at the Sourcing Table

The conversation makes a clear case for bringing trade compliance into the room earlier. Rather than looping compliance professionals in after a problem surfaces, companies should involve them before suppliers are approved and transactions begin. This means aligning compliance more closely with purchasing, sourcing, logistics, and foreign operations.

The MID Problem

Manufacturer Identification Numbers get particular attention in this episode. When different parties construct an MID differently, or use different addresses for the same company, it creates real complications for brokers, importers, and government programs trying to confirm who actually manufactured or exported the goods.

Start Preparing Now

From CTPAT’s evolution beyond its original security focus, to the growing value of maintaining reliable supplier data like foreign tax IDs, DUNS numbers, and MIDs, the message throughout is consistent: don’t wait for new requirements to arrive. A strong, proactive trade compliance function isn’t just protection. It can be a genuine competitive advantage.

Ready to Go Deeper?

Want to build a stronger foundation for what’s coming? Explore GTC’s course offerings on Import Compliance, Customs Broker training, and Trade Action Strategies to prepare your team now.

Transcript

Machine Operated

Andy Shiles (00:06)

it is a lot of fun for Lalo and me to to have discussions in the industry. we’ve done this now for a few years and

Humberto (00:09)

Okay.

Andy Shiles (00:17)

it just amazes me. not only Lalo how much you know how many shows we’ve recorded and the and the

Humberto (00:19)

Thank

Andy Shiles (00:25)

and the spin-off shows that we’ve got.

But also

Lalo (00:28)

I agree, Andy. and the the good thing is that today’s episode, although it’s not a hundred percent strictly focused on the southern border. I mean our guest is Humberto Caballero. He’s from here in El Paso,

Humberto (00:28)

Okay.

Lalo (00:40)

We’ll touch a little bit on Southern Border, but but the topic is mostly on

those sixty-four questions that that CBP published as an advanced notice

so that we can discuss and what they intend to implement. There’s been a lot of discussion on LinkedIn I’ve seen and on the C B P summit also and then we just recently came back from ICPA and that was also

a lot of talk behind that. Humberto wrote a really good article or a post on on LinkedIn where he talks about those sixty four questions specifically and how he summarized it, how he narrowed it down

You know, so so

Andy Shiles (01:20)

Well, especially

the I mean, we all know that the enforcement age is is is ramping up more and it’s it’s getting tougher and what customs has put out there is something that we need to really take heart to and see what is it and how’s it apply to to my to me and my company and all that kind of stuff. So Humberto welcome to the show. You’ve

This is your first time you said you know of being with us as you as you mentioned before. And

Humberto (01:50)

Yes.

Andy Shiles (01:53)

and so it’s like, hey, I I will say this. You and Lalo, I mean, I just envy your your your obviously you’re you’re both fluent in Spanish, and I’m like, I will just botch somebody’s name or whatever. You both you know, and saying when Lalo’s talking about your name there, I’m like

Man, he s just rolls that off and it sounds so, you know, poetic and r and fantastic. And I’m like, man, I’m just dumb old country boy, you know. How you doing? Anyway. Welcome to the show my friend.

Humberto (02:32)

Thank you, thank you, thank you for having me, Lalo Andy

Andy Shiles (02:36)

why don’t we start a little bit first off, tell us about you and your company and and where you’re at.

Humberto (02:43)

Well, I’m based here in the border between El Paso and Ciudad Juarez. I grew up in customs. That’s what I tell people. Customs is in my DNA. I’ve

Andy Shiles (02:53)

Mm-hmm.

Humberto (02:53)

been this like since forever. My father, he’s a Mexican customs broker. So I grew up watching him. I grew up watching him doing the pedimentos, going to customs. So as I was growing in between summers here and there, I used to go to his office.

delivering paperwork, starting from making copies. Back then, you make copies, you make faxes. I remember I used to go to

Andy Shiles (03:19)

Mm-hmm.

Humberto (03:20)

Mexican Customs, deliver checks, going to get permits. Everything was by signature. So it was everything.

Lalo (03:26)

Humberto, do you remember

do you remember I tell people this and they laugh at me, they they don’t believe me. Remember how a lot of the brokers had offices very not offices, but like a little space really close to the the the border because they used to send guys

Humberto (03:42)

Border.

Lalo (03:43)

there with with with the with their bicycles. Remember they used to run up

Humberto (03:46)

Yes, with

their bicycles. Yeah, I remember I used to be there on the bridge. People I used to stand there. We had two way radios. Hey, I’m

Lalo (03:54)

Yes.

Humberto (03:54)

going there. I’ll meet you there by the corner by the burritos and I’ll get

Lalo (03:58)

Yeah.

Humberto (03:59)

you the I’ll get you the paperwork. So I

Andy Shiles (03:59)

Yeah.

Humberto (04:01)

was there pretty much all day waiting for trucks, waiting for trucks

Lalo (04:05)

Yeah, people

Humberto (04:06)

all day. Here I have this truck. So I have to check the plates, everything, make sure it’s a driver. We deliver paperwork and that’s it. So we have

Andy Shiles (04:15)

Mm-hmm.

Humberto (04:16)

We had to wait and see the truck to see if it was green or red or whatever. If it was red, I would have to call the two-way radio so the next guy could take care of it. So it was pretty interesting.

Lalo (04:28)

Ha ha ha.

Andy Shiles (04:29)

and br bring any

supplemental documents or anything else. So I was like, Yep, it’s

it’s well

Humberto (04:34)

Yes, so it was fun.

So so that’s why I say it’s in my DNA. So then I at a later time, I joined the company formally in Juarez. So I started a warehouse by 2010. So I had a warehouse just as a forwarder to send merchandise to Mexico. But then the customer, they started, hey, can you bring?

shipments to the US. I said, OK, yes, I’ll bring shipments to the US. So I went with another with another broker. And then I remember I was going to have this customer. Can you give me service? Yes. So then I went to him. Hey, we have to import Alfalfa. What do I need? you need a permit. You need this. You need that. OK, so agriculture.

Andy Shiles (05:22)

Agriculture.

Humberto (05:24)

So can you do this? no, no, no, no. That’s the importer’s responsibility. I was like, what?

Is it the important responsibility? But you’re the customs broker. no, no, it’s all up on him. And we’ll talk about this later. So at the end of the day, I had to learn everything. So because the customers, they were in Mexico, they didn’t know how to do it. So I had to learn to get a permit, how to make an invoice. I had to learn everything. thinking of now, I’m grateful for that because I learned. Then I got my customs broker, my customs broker license in 2014.

And now here I am as a licensed broker.

Andy Shiles (06:01)

That’s fantastic. I you know, y there’s nothing wrong with I mean, you obviously were starting at the bottom, but you had a customer asking you to do something and it forces you to learn. Otherwise you probably wouldn’t have, you know, like, well, I don’t need to know this or anything. But when you actually have a problem and a customer depending on you, you’re gonna do whatever you

Humberto (06:21)

Yes.

Andy Shiles (06:22)

do, right?

Humberto (06:23)

Yes, exactly. So that’s how I learned. that’s my background. So I’ve been in customs all my life. I know Mexico customs very well. Now I’m fully concentrated in US customs. And so this is where I am. And actually, I feel like with this 64 questions that I published, it’s becoming similar. The responsibilities

Andy Shiles (06:45)

Mm-hmm.

Humberto (06:47)

are becoming similar between the US and Mexico.

Lalo (06:50)

Well, Humberto, we we had some guests late last year or maybe early this year from Mexico. The one of them is a former employee

Andy Shiles (06:58)

Mm.

Lalo (06:59)

of the SAT, and the other one is a Mexican customs attorney. w we’re talking about Brenda and Francisco from the from Braumiller Law Group. And they

Humberto (07:09)

huh.

Lalo (07:10)

they told us about all the the reformas, you know, that that were coming into Mexico for Mexican customs and and how they were written and how strict and

almost to the point, almost ridiculous that they were. But

Humberto (07:23)

Yes.

Lalo (07:24)

that’s kind of how you what you’re talking about, right? Like it we’re aligning ourselves

a lot towards

Humberto (07:27)

Yes.

Lalo (07:28)

those not exact same requirements. but I I know you summarized them when you when you put it in your in your post.

I think you summarized all sixty four questions to what I think are three basic things. the right to make entry, traceability and accountability, right? Is that is that what yes, okay. And and that’s what it all

Humberto (07:50)

Yes, exactly.

Lalo (07:53)

that’s what it all works down to, those sixty four questions. And I don’t know if you want to expand on that a little bit.

Humberto (07:58)

Uh-huh.

Yeah, so basically you’re talking about what happened in Mexico last year. It started in 2026 officially. But then after six months on June 3rd, we

Lalo (08:08)

Right.

Humberto (08:08)

had this executive order 14411. And then CBP says, the executive office said the customs reform is overdue.

For some reason, that was a quiet question that I had all my life. Having that background in Mexico, what you told me about the lawyers from Mexico, the reform. So it’s getting very similar. So it is all about who has the right to make an entry that comes to traceability. Do you really own the merchandise? Did you pay for it? Who’s getting the benefit of the transaction? So that’s what customs wants to see. Who’s getting

the benefit. So that’s why they want to see, they published the 64 questions to see what the trade has to say about it. So they’re asking like the foreign documentation in Mexico right now, it is a requirement for every import into Mexico, you submit the U S documentation, the entry. So now they’re asking the same thing. And the question that they have is, is it required for our goods?

If it’s going to be required per entry, is it going to be randomized? Any exceptions? So they want to see the export price and the import price. So now you have now it has to be a true copy of whatever the exporter file to customs. Is it the same value? You see, is it the same HTS? So it all comes to a traceability. They want to see what happened before coming here.

Andy Shiles (09:52)

Well, and and let’s give the scenario there that’s what’s driving that was so often to file and you you’d have a Mexican export, you’d file the pedimento that would say this is widget one, two, three, four, whatever the harmonized tariff number was, and that the value, let’s just say was ten thousand, and then when it was imported into the US, the customs broker there would say

Well, it’s widget B, five, six, seven, eight, and the value is twenty thousand. And so now it’s looking at it going, you know, it’s like, well, are you under declaring on purpose to avoid the taxes or what? Now you can you can have things for a profit, but the the problem was if it’s a widget A in Mexico, it should be the same widget in the US, pretty much.

Humberto (10:51)

Exactly.

Andy Shiles (10:51)

it’s more specification,

right? and so what that’s doing I guess is the collaboration between the US and and Mexico now is forcing the hand is before export, you’re saying Mexican customs wants to see both the export and import and at time of entry is US customs wanting to see both export and import documentation?

Humberto (11:19)

Yes, so that’s what they want to see. I’m looking at this. These are questions, but are they really questions? I don’t think so. So this is where we’re going, no matter what we answer,

Andy Shiles (11:30)

Yeah. Yeah.

Humberto (11:32)

no matter what the comments are from the trade community. So this is a clear warning of where we’re going.

Andy Shiles (11:41)

Well, and and the the issue would be if there is a discrepancy, if those the export and import documentation that are submitted to two different government entities, if there’s a discrepancy there, can you I guess address that as a exporter or importer is what’s gonna come down to is what you’re telling me, right?

Humberto (12:05)

Yes, exactly.

Andy Shiles (12:07)

Yeah, that’d be a tough question though to just like, you know, if you’re the importer, like I don’t know what the deal is on the export. This is what I we’re declared, this is what, you know, I’m buying it for or whatever the case is, right?

Humberto (12:20)

Yeah,

so this is what customers want to see. So they want to see accountability. They want to see

Andy Shiles (12:25)

Mm-hmm.

Humberto (12:25)

you as an import of record have to be sure what you’re getting into. Who’s sending to you? Who are you doing business with? Is it a reliable company? Are they doing things as they should?

Andy Shiles (12:41)

And that comes back to vetting your the I mean, this is one of the topics that comes up often when you vet, when you check out, if you will, folks,

Humberto (12:50)

Yes.

Andy Shiles (12:53)

your supplier, your customer, the factory, what you know, your transportation folks and and and all that. and all that. That is so vitally important is what you’re telling me. Is it’s gonna ramp up even more. I know that there’s been a

an increase in in customs even looking at fifty one six forms that are coming in or data coming in, which a fifty one six is basically you’re saying I am Andy Shiles and this is my company and this is where I’m we’re at and they’re going in and making sure do you have a brick and mortar? Is this a legitimate person? Is this, you know, what are your ties and they look in the background, right?

That comes back to what you’re dealing with. Go ahead.

Humberto (13:37)

Yes, last week,

yes, so last week we saw it. I was not there at the CTPAT conference, but you had an episode with Cindy Allen that was very interesting.

Yeah, I don’t know personally. I know who she is. follow her. But she gave us pretty good advice. So this is where CTPAT is going. So CTPAT started as a security, drugs, weapons. Then it changed to human trafficking, cybersecurity, agriculture. So this is the next step. Trade compliance, traceability. And if you compare the CTPAT, where is it now?

and all the others, AEOs such as Mexico, is going

Andy Shiles (14:21)

Mm-hmm.

Humberto (14:21)

to be almost identical. Because the AEO

Andy Shiles (14:23)

Mm-hmm, mm-hmm.

Humberto (14:25)

in Mexico, the OEA program, it goes well above and beyond security. It goes to traceability. So who’s getting paid? Who’s getting benefit? So the U.S. government.

Andy Shiles (14:38)

Yeah, and it’s it’s

so the direct or indirect benefits of this transaction comes back to, I think you said it, customs want you to find out do you know who you’re doing business with, right?

Humberto (14:52)

Yes.

Andy Shiles (14:53)

So excellent. Okay, so with that, then w I guess let’s move on to that. We’re we’re saying you you better cross the T’s and dot the I’s before you just add somebody arbitrarily.

arbitrarily, meaning that if you’ve got you’re changing suppliers or adding a new supplier, check out. Make sure you know what you’re dealing with there. Where are they getting, you know, you’re buying a finished product or a an item. Well, where are they getting their components from or the raw goods from and all that, right?

Humberto (15:27)

Yes, that’s exactly

the bill of materials. So if they’re sourcing your material, you have to have a program where you should do your due diligence.

Andy Shiles (15:38)

Yes.

Humberto (15:39)

Due diligence, it’s been in the CFR forever, but now we’re here more than ever. So you have to do your due diligence. Make sure your supplier, he’s sourcing his materials from whatever country.

And you have to be

Andy Shiles (15:54)

Mm-hmm.

Humberto (15:55)

aware of where those come from. But then it comes down to the business decisions. You ask them, hey, where are you selling your material? What do you want to know? I need to know. No, no, you shouldn’t know. And I understand that from a business perspective. But customs wants

Andy Shiles (16:14)

Well, here’s

Humberto (16:15)

to know.

Andy Shiles (16:16)

yeah, well and and customs wants to know one wants to make sure you know. That’s the key. They’re gonna hold you accountable and that traceability

Humberto (16:22)

Yes.

Andy Shiles (16:23)

and all that. Here’s the other thing though, is all right, I’m selling my goods and so the other side of this as a businessman, if I have to show export documentation, it’s gonna show my wholesale price or or whatever.

And andor some of the suppliers, I’m like, you know what? I I’m potentially gonna get cut out of this deal. How do you deal with that?

Humberto (16:52)

Well, that’s something we have to deal with. They have to tell the truth. They have to show, if you’re exporting a value of $1,000, you must prove that those $1,000 will go into the United States. But it

Andy Shiles (17:06)

Mm-hmm.

Humberto (17:07)

goes beyond that because then CBP is going to ask, hey, show me the invoice, show me the purchase order, show me where you made the payment. I want to see the check or transaction, you know, and nothing.

Andy Shiles (17:17)

Mm-hmm. The transaction, yep.

Humberto (17:20)

Nothing of this is new. We have seen it forever

Andy Shiles (17:22)

Yeah.

Humberto (17:22)

from CF 29 or 28. But now more than ever. So right now, customs hasn’t changed. They have been, in my personal opinion, they have been too lenient. Now

Andy Shiles (17:36)

Mm-hmm.

Humberto (17:36)

they’re going by the book. But after November 30th, which is one of the deadlines that these executive orders expires, well, we need to have results. This is going to be

a

higher level, a higher standard that I see that is very similar to

Andy Shiles (17:52)

So what’s next do you

Humberto (17:54)

Mexico.

Andy Shiles (17:55)

Right. All right. So what’s next in in what we’re talking about today?

Humberto (18:00)

It’s the same. So they want to see the foreign documentation, the MID. The MID

Andy Shiles (18:06)

Mm-hmm.

Humberto (18:07)

has been a problem forever. I just had a discussion.

Andy Shiles (18:10)

Well, that yeah,

I mean, you could have ten people in a room and say, Here’s the formula to generate an MID, which is a manufacturer’s I identification number, folks. And all ten of us could come up with a s a different MID because it’s I mean, there’s a formula for it. So many letters of

Humberto (18:32)

Yes.

Andy Shiles (18:33)

name, so many letters of the address, so many other you know, all this stuff. And yet

You know, your best thing is to come up with an MID. If I’m an exporter, say, here’s the MID that I would recommend your customs broker use, and all that, because then you can check to say, this MID for this foreign manufacturer has all the right information, right?

Humberto (19:01)

Yes, so that happens very often. just had a conversation yesterday with an importer and he told me, hey, I just had my CTPOT audit and they told me I just have imported twice in a year. So I’m like, it’s because you’re using another MID. Why are you using another MID? Because that’s the one you gave me. You gave me this address. Yeah, but

Andy Shiles (19:24)

But yeah.

Humberto (19:26)

it’s shipping from here. Yeah, but the invoice says the exporter

is from this location, but

Andy Shiles (19:31)

Mm-hmm. Mm-hmm.

Humberto (19:33)

the ship from is from another location and he told me, you should declare ship from. So that’s not a field in an entry. So the entry only requires exporter, importer and consigny. That’s it.

Andy Shiles (19:48)

That’s it. And see, that’s the thing. All right. So, folks, what w what Humberto just mentioned here is vitally important. If you are issuing a purchase order to buy so many thousands of widgets or whatever from a particular manufacturer, your compliance people need to come into play there to say, okay, on the paperwork, whenever they’re shipping to us, you need to collaborate with that manufacturer. What is it that you want?

As an importer to make sure it’s on here. Here’s the classification that you want for that product. And have a field on that commercial invoice somewhere that has here’s the MID for the exporter or for the manufacturer to be used because the ship from address may be different than the corporate address of the actual manufacturer, right? And you’re one and

Humberto (20:41)

Yeah, so which one?

Andy Shiles (20:42)

you which one do you use? Well, you should be using that corporate.

Well well the the company name, right? Am I right?

Humberto (20:49)

Yes. Yes, exactly. And that happens also. there’s variations like for instance here in the border with Ciudad Juarez. Ciudad Juarez has two names. Some people I have seen the MIDs

Lalo (21:01)

Mm-hmm.

Humberto (21:02)

ending in Jua and CiU and anything you want. Or CJS as the airport code. I have even seen JRZ

even official, so there’s no rules. And this, I remember the global identifier has been in talks for customs since 2020. It’s 26 and it still hasn’t, nothing has happened. But I’m sure something will happen with the MIT on November 30th. So.

Andy Shiles (21:38)

Well,

and and that I mean, again, they need to provide the MID as an exporter, which is smart for the manufacturer. When they’re

Humberto (21:48)

Yes.

Andy Shiles (21:48)

doing the CTPAT and all that

So, but that’s Humberto, I guess that’s what we’re getting at is the that it is that’s one of the vetting questions and processes. So again, to our listeners, here’s another element you haven’t maybe really thought about. Whether they’re coming out of Mexico or any other country in the around the world, if they’re coming in, what is the MID that you want or they should be using? And that should be a collaboration because

The manufacturer, if they’ve registered with customs as a manufacturer, and here’s the MID, that that’s what they should be giving to all their clients. So Humberto, I think that is a vital important movie. Keep going now. I’m I’m sorry, I keep jumping in there, but I keep going.

Humberto (22:37)

Yeah.

Andy Shiles (22:38)

You know, that’s that’s something there that most purchasing departments or sourcing departments, they’re not gonna think of that. They’re looking for

Humberto (22:45)

No.

Andy Shiles (22:45)

bigger, better, faster, cheaper.

But that’s why when you source nowadays should be a collaborative effort between multiple departments, and one of them should be your compliance group.

Humberto (22:57)

Yes,

and when you ask him, hey, what MID should I use? I don’t know, you’re the customer’s broker, you figure it out. So, you know, and

it’s been a practice that we figure it out because we know how to do it. So we do it. And at the end, it will fall under the importer. But with these new regulations, they will require the customers to do our due diligence. So how would

Andy Shiles (23:18)

Mm-hmm.

Humberto (23:19)

I do the due diligence on a manufacturer’s ID? So that gets pretty

Lalo (23:22)

So

Humberto (23:23)

complex.

Lalo (23:24)

let me ask you Humberto. So you mentioned EO fourteen four eleven, right? And so that is I guess I I guess we kind of need to tell everybody also that’s separate from whatever these sixty four questions are, because one I guess one is a result of the other, no? the the sixty four questions

Humberto (23:43)

Exactly.

Lalo (23:45)

are helping reinforce whatever the EO was, right? The the one forty four eleven.

Humberto (23:51)

Yeah, the EO, it’s a set of orders.

Lalo (23:54)

Right.

Humberto (23:54)

Like who’s going to be the foreign importer of record, the US importer of record? One of them is this. So what do I need to have? The import disclosures, that’s how they name it. So

Lalo (24:07)

Yes.

Humberto (24:07)

what do we need? What do we want our importers in the US to disclose to us? The documentation

Lalo (24:15)

Correct.

Humberto (24:16)

for export, the MID. Is the MID…

A valid number still or we need another one? Should we use DUNS? Should we use another one? Should we use the foreign tax ID? So that’s a question. My personal opinion is that we should use the foreign tax ID.

So that’s a very personal opinion that I have.

Andy Shiles (24:41)

Well, and and and part again, I have to come back to when you’re vetting, that’s some of the the things that you need to be asking for, even if you don’t have it on the decl or on the on the paperwork. You should have it in your company database for this particular manufacturer. Here’s their foreign tax ID, here’s their Dunn’s number, here’s their here’s the MID that should be used, I guess, or whatever. All those things should be looked at and again.

your sourcing department isn’t gonna even think about some of that. Nah, maybe the Dunn’s number, but the foreign tax ID and and and I D. would be s separate, so

Humberto (25:22)

Yeah, but you’re talking about here sourcing departments. So what is very important today for companies to have a trade compliance department?

Andy Shiles (25:29)

Yeah.

Humberto (25:30)

Yeah, so someone they listen to. And usually the trade compliance is the last person on the table.

Andy Shiles (25:39)

They’re like the and I I’ve said this before, when if you don’t have a trade compliance person or you do and you’re you’re not really bringing in until there’s a problem, they become that pooper scooper at the end of a parade trying to clean up the mess, instead of, hey, they need to be at the table and let’s talk through this and and all that. And so w I mean, y in today’s world, a strong compliance department

is a competitive advantage o in the industry for you know whatever industry your company’s in, right?

Humberto (26:15)

Yes, yes, it

is a competitive advantage. It is no longer optional. And what I have seen on the southern border, now that you were talking about the northern border and the US border, I have seen here that a lot of trade compliance in the US falls on the Mexican entity, especially for manufacturing companies. I go see and talk to them, and they’re in charge of making pedimentos. They’re in charge of making entries.

they answered the CF form 28 because the US corporate said, okay, Mexican customs knows

Lalo (26:49)

They do.

Humberto (26:50)

they do everything.

Lalo (26:51)

Yeah, they do the USMCA

Okay. Well, we can start wrapping up also. I know this is gonna seem like we’re running short, but we can also say that we’ll come back like around November, bueno, December one and see what happened with the with the advanced public notice.

Andy Shiles (27:08)

I so Humberto, I mean, folks, if you wanna see what Humberto has put forward, you’ve made several posts on LinkedIn, right? About your

Humberto (27:19)

Yes.

Andy Shiles (27:20)

the the sixty four questions. So one of the things folks you need to do is reach out excuse me, reach out to Humberto on LinkedIn, first off.

and secondly look for his posts so that you can read through the summary and all that. what’s the name of your company?

Humberto (27:41)

is XP logistics, XP logistics

Andy Shiles (27:43)

Okay.

Humberto (27:45)

and trade, but they can reach out to me by Humberto Caballero. I should be there.

Andy Shiles (27:48)

Okay. Well, I was just gonna say is

that in in looking at that is they can, you know, reach out to you and and maybe send you a a message through LinkedIn or whatever and and you know, maybe you’ll you’ll I don’t want you to get bombarded, but I mean people are very interested in and it it’s one of these things where you’ve done a great job of summarizing this, which in turn should be something where look, the summary may get your brain to thinking, but

The action should be you need to have a meeting if you are in a top level position and discuss these sixty-four questions amongst the different departments as a, you know, in at one time, right?

Humberto (28:33)

Yes, yes, and you know and these are questions, you know, but this is like when you guys get asked Ask get asked by your wife. Do you want to go? Is that really a question? You’re going Okay, so so

Andy Shiles (28:43)

Yeah, you

Lalo (28:44)

Ha ha ha.

Humberto (28:47)

you have to see it this way. Are those really questions? I don’t think so

Andy Shiles (28:53)

Yeah.

It it’s one of those again, it’s like you try on something and and and she’s like she comes back and’s like, You’re wearing that? It’s like, no, I was just trying on. You know you gotta change.

Humberto (29:04)

I will just say yes, exactly, okay.

Andy Shiles (29:09)

It’s like you gotta adapt.

Humberto (29:11)

Yes,

exactly. that’s a good way to look at it. Okay. Are there really questions? No, just think about your wife or your spouse. Are they really asking?

Andy Shiles (29:20)

Yeah it

Lalo (29:20)

Yeah.

Andy Shiles (29:23)

in the supply chain world when you’re crossing the border, yeah, customs is a is a very important party to your your your family there.

Humberto (29:34)

Yes, exactly.

Andy Shiles (29:36)

I love it. Well Humberto I appreciate you coming on and we definitely need to have you back and

Humberto (29:43)

Thank you.

Andy Shiles (29:44)

in and looking at some of this.

Any last thoughts before we sign off for the day?

Humberto (29:49)

No,

that’s it. So I would advise all the importers to get start working on this. Talk to your Mexican counterparts, get familiar with the documentation they’re submitting. Get your M.I.D.s, even though it’s going to change. I’m pretty sure if you have a CTPAT program, start talking to your CTPAT program managers to see how they’re going to implement this trade compliance, because at the CTPAT conference, they just talk about where they are going. So.

We should expect some new guidelines from CTPAT I’m guessing by November as well.

Andy Shiles (30:28)

There is some definitive actions there, folks, that you need to be listened to. Humberto is a very sharp fellow here. And this is something that you should have in formulated in your mind some key actions that you need to take. So with that, Humberto, thank you so much. and folks, we appreciate your listenership. Like us, share us, make comments, give us some feedback. But

As we go through with this, we just greatly appreciate everybody you know, spreading the word about the Simply Trade podcast. Lalo, any last words?

Lalo (31:08)

That’s it. That we’re good. Thank you very much. Thank you, Humberto, and we will have you back.

Humberto (31:11)

Good. Okay. Thank you, Lalo. Thank you, Andy.

Lalo (31:14)

Yes, sir.

Andy Shiles (31:14)

Right.

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