The Hidden Cost Of “Free” Truck Parking With Evan Shelley (Podcast)

What Does “Free” Parking Actually Cost?
What does “free” truck parking really cost when a driver has to travel miles out of the way to reach it? On this episode of Simply Trade, host Andy Shiles talks with Evan Shelley, founder of Truck Parking Club, about treating parking as an operational decision, not simply an expense to avoid. Their conversation weighs parking fees against unnecessary mileage, lost driving time, and driver stress.
More Than a Place to Sleep Overnight
Evan explains how Truck Parking Club connects drivers, dispatchers, and fleet managers with property owners who have suitable space available. The conversation goes beyond overnight stops to cover trailer drop-offs, multiday stays, and longer-term equipment storage, with access to the right location often mattering as much as price.
Unused Space, New Revenue
There’s a flip side for warehouse operators, trucking terminals, repair shops, and other businesses sitting on unused room. Evan describes how those spaces can become parking opportunities, and why a property doesn’t need to be large or sit beside a major interstate to meet a driver’s needs. At the time of recording, Truck Parking Club lists more than 6,300 locations across all 50 states.
Want to Learn More?
Explore Truck Parking Club or connect with Evan Shelley on LinkedIn to see how the marketplace works from either side, driver or property owner.
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