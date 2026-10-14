[Tips] DDP Incoterms — Know What You’re Signing Up For (Podcast)

DDP can sound like the perfect solution for a customer: the seller handles everything and delivers the goods. But for the seller, Delivered Duty Paid can bring obligations and costs that aren’t always obvious when the deal is made.

Global Training Center has been assisting importers and exporters since 1991, providing clear, practical, and up‑to‑date education on U.S. trade compliance. For more than three decades, we’ve helped companies reduce risk, strengthen compliance programs, and navigate the constantly changing regulations that shape global trade. Our instructor‑led courses, webinars, and on‑demand training are built for real‑world application, empowering professionals with the knowledge and confidence they need to succeed in international trade.

<p><strong>The Series Finale: DDP</strong></p> <p>DDP can sound like the perfect solution for a customer: the seller handles everything and delivers the goods. But for the seller, Delivered Duty Paid can bring obligations and costs that aren’t always obvious when the deal is made. In the final installment of this four-part Simply Trade Tips series, hosts Lalo Solorzano and Arthur O’Meara, an Incoterms® instructor certified by the International Chamber of Commerce, return to examine what DDP really commits a seller to.</p> <p><strong>Importer of Record Isn’t a Given</strong></p> <p>Arthur explains that DDP places extensive responsibilities on the seller, including obligations around import customs clearance. That becomes an immediate complication in countries that require an importer of record to maintain an in-country presence, something an exporting seller may not have.</p> <p><strong>Duty-Free Doesn’t Mean Tax-Free</strong></p> <p>Using Canada as an example, Arthur walks through non-resident importer registration and the GST obligations that can come with it. His key distinction: free trade agreements may eliminate duties, but that doesn’t mean other taxes, like GST or VAT, disappear along with them.</p> <p><strong>A Myth About Dutiable Value</strong></p> <p>The conversation flips to U.S. imports, where Arthur tackles a common misconception: having a foreign supplier act as importer of record doesn’t automatically lower the dutiable value, and it doesn’t remove the U.S. buyer’s exposure to Customs questions either.</p> <p><strong>Get Sales and Purchasing in the Room</strong></p> <p>Arthur and Lalo also stress that Incoterms® decisions shouldn’t live only inside the trade compliance department. When sales and purchasing pick terms just to close a deal faster, the company can inherit obligations nobody fully evaluated.</p> <p><strong>Homework Now, Not After</strong></p> <p>The series wraps with a simple message: “this is how we’ve always done it” isn’t a substitute for understanding the transaction. Do the homework on importer-of-record rules and tax exposure before something goes wrong, not after.</p> <p><strong>Ready to Go Deeper?</strong></p> <p>Missed the rest of the series? Explore GTC’s Incoterms® Training to cover buyer and seller responsibilities, risk, and cost allocation in full, alongside Import Compliance Training for the U.S. side of these transactions.</p> <h3>Transcript</h3> <p><strong>Machine Operated</strong></p> <p>Lalo (00:05)<br />And we’re back for the last episode in the series with Arthur O’Meara</p> <p>Lalo (00:10)<br />Well, I know you have your L C B, so I know you have that certification. but I know there’s another one particularly proud that you that you’re particularly proud of, sorry, that you like to also mention. And I I we totally leverage that and and ex let’s call it exploited in our trainings,</p> <p>Arthur (00:28)<br />Yeah, sure.</p> <p>Lalo (00:28)<br />you know, be just to prove and have the your credentials that that that you do.</p> <p>know your stuff, but can you let us know about that other c certification that you have?</p> <p>Arthur (00:38)<br />Sure. So I am certified as an instructor, one of only two of them in the United States, certified by the International Chamber of Commerce. They’re the authors of the INCOTERMS. And and it’s a little feather that I have in my cap. It began with Incoterms 2010 when I went to Paris and completed the master class. That was not offered for Incoterms 2020. For Incoterms 2020, they offered an instructor exam, which I I took and passed that. There are only two instructors in the United States.</p> <p>four IncO terms certified by the ICC and on the primary instruction.</p> <p>Lalo (01:12)<br />Awesome. but it it doesn’t mean you’re that that just anybody is certified There there is a very tedious and long process, I guess, that you have to go through that I n I know I’ve looked not I haven’t looked at it for myself, but I’ve looked at it, you know, just because we’re in the business and and</p> <p>But congratulations on that. And I</p> <p>Arthur (01:30)<br />Thank you.</p> <p>Lalo (01:30)<br />and we we are actually particularly proud of having you as an instructor And so so now we can add that as well alongside your your your certified, what did you call it, zoologist? Awesome.</p> <p>Arthur (01:43)<br />PhD in zoology, yes. At age five, nonetheless. At age five.</p> <p>Lalo (01:49)<br />I’m glad you have been tuning in and listening in to to these episodes. very quick tips, very quick and they’re timeless. As a matter of fact, you can apply this now as you will hopefully in four or five years from now, and if you did also even five, six years ago, you know, because they’re they’re they’re pretty much universal, just general tips that that</p> <p>that should help you with your trade compliance and we started off with inco terms, went on with</p> <p>tariff classification and then last week we did record keeping so right before we hit record I told Arthur or I asked him what what this next one would be and it was he said Inco terms so we’re gonna bookend our series with with with Inco terms. We started and ended with Inco terms</p> <p>Arthur (02:39)<br />Great. Well, thank you, Lalo, for having me back. Let’s talk about delivered duty paid DDP, the longest, most complicated ECO-Terms rule, and the one that represents the most obligation on the part of the seller. I see a lot of people get in trouble with this, and I’m going to talk about this from the perspective of an American seller. So DDP.</p> <p>requires that the seller cover all costs and obligations associated with this and that and this that including the import declaration which is a fancy way of saying the import customs clearance and the problem with that is there are many countries around the world let’s talk about Japan, Brazil, Mexico, India, that do not allow what we call non-resident importer. Okay, so the import of record in in many, many, many countries requires the import of record is required to have an in-country address.</p> <p>In the United States, Canada, the European Union, UK, for example, that is not an exhaustive list. They have a non-resident importer provision on the laws, which means that the import of record does not have to have a physical address in the United States. Now, if you’re an American seller and you have a foreign customer who says, I don’t know anything about imports and exports, I want you to take care of everything and get it delivered to me. Let’s just pretend your customer is in Canada.</p> <p>It’s not a big deal for a company to register with Canada Border Services Agency to become a non-resident importer. You can do it online, it doesn’t take very long. Bam, you’re an import of record, and now you can deliver the goods to your Canadian customer. The problem is Canada, like many economies, has a value-added tax. They had provincial taxes, but they have a a countrywide tax called a goods and services tax or GST. So let’s let’s</p> <p>p pick up a number, random</p> <p>number to keep this anonymized, we’ll just call it five percent for GST. If the GST is five percent, what happens is that is assessed at the time of import customs clearance. Okay. So the import of record pays any duties associated with the import, but they also pay the GST. And I’ve had clients say, well, I don’t have to pay GST, my goods qualify for USMCA. And the problem is that</p> <p>Free trade agreements do not address other taxes. They address duties, but they do not address other taxes. And so the importive record shipping something USMCA originating into Canada may be able to ship it duty-free, but they would still pay the GST. And the problem is that they cannot collect the GST from their customer unless they’re registered with Revenue Canada. That’s Canada’s version of the IRS. So that requires a second registration. And if the importer is not aware of that, then they’re going to eat 5%.</p> <p>Lalo (05:30)<br />Mm-hmm.</p> <p>Arthur (05:30)<br />for every import in Canada. And this occurs everywhere in the world that has A, a value added tax and B a non resident imported provision. So you’re you’re gonna have the same problem in the UK, you’re gonna have the same problem in the European Union.</p> <p>Lalo (05:49)<br />That’s something that that I I know like even me as a consumer, for example, when I when I get I mean like I might buy something that that is coming from China, for example, right? You know, and let’s say it’s a big ticket item. Let’s say I’m gonna pay I mean for for a consumer, you know, we’re we’re talking about, you know, fifteen hundred, two thousand, twenty five hundred dollars. Let’s say it’s I’m buying this fancy</p> <p>LED screen or panel or something, you know, for for whatever reason. And and then all of a sudden they throw at you like Xworks or something, and you’re like, heck no, I’m not gonna me as an individual, I’m not gonna be responsible for doing paying the duties and everything coming in because I I’m really not a broker. I don’t want to go through that, all that, all that trouble. in order to get the sale, you know, the salesperson would be, yeah, yeah, yeah, we’ll do we’ll do DDP. You know what I mean? And so</p> <p>I guess that’s just what what I’m trying to say. That that’s that’s where you kind of have to do this cross training, cross culture, trade culture within your company to make sure that not only your trade people are aware of what the implications are of any really transaction, but also like people like in sales and in purchasing, correct? I mean, because you can’t just jump into D DP just because you’re gonna get the sale, correct?</p> <p>Arthur (07:17)<br />Well, let’s let’s talk about that for a minute. Let’s let’s</p> <p>Lalo (07:19)<br />Yes.</p> <p>Arthur (07:20)<br />pretend that I am an American factory and I need to buy raw materials from a foreign country. And I’m not very adept at trade. So I think, hmm, with all these crazy tariffs, I’m gonna have my foreign supplier be the import of record instead of me being the import of record, because I’m gonna save money on the tariffs.</p> <p>I will pay them,</p> <p>but if my foreign supplier is the importer of record, then the dutable value or the customer value is going to be lower than if I’m the import of record. And that is absolutely wrong. That is absolutely wrong. If I, as the American factory, are buying these raw materials, let’s pretend I buy them for $100 and my foreign supplier’s net cost of production is $50, that does not mean that the dutable value is $50. Okay, whether</p> <p>Lalo (08:10)<br />Right.</p> <p>Arthur (08:11)<br />I am the import of record or my foreign supplier is the</p> <p>import of record in both cases, in either case, the dutiable value is going to be $100 and those costs are going to be passed on to me. So I’m going to pay the same amount of duty regardless of who’s the import of record. Additionally, I’m going to be listed as the ultimate consanee. And customs is going to see me as the one who caused the import. So they may knock on my door and ask me questions about this specific transaction, even though I may think that I’m exempt from I can from any</p> <p>Any responsibility, hey, hey, hey, I bought him DDP. I don’t have to do anything. I don’t have to say anything. not true. Customs has no jurisdiction in China, but they have jurisdiction here, and your door is the one no knock.</p> <p>Lalo (08:56)<br />Perfect, perfect. So yeah, I guess this goes to show that not all that glitters is gold in some cases, right? I mean you just you think, my goodness, cool, I don’t have to pay the duties or you know, I’m letting them pay it and everything. But I mean that that that does I mean y you kinda just have to make sure that you pick in your case, especially the way you you speak about inco terms and and you I mean I honestly I it it goes in over</p> <p>way over my head in in a lot of cases. But but I mean I I I generally get it. You know, all the different terms and everything, the way you explain them is very clear to me. that you you also have a strategic methodology of using Incoterms not just picking the right inkoterm, but being strategic about it. You know, so so you have a strategy guide on that as well. But it it’s just like with anything in trade, right? I mean, you just make sure that you you pick the</p> <p>You you pick the right route and that that’s best fits for you and not just because it it looks good or or it smells good. You know what I mean?</p> <p>Arthur (10:00)<br />Right. Right.</p> <p>Yeah. Exactly right, Allah. A hundred percent.</p> <p>Lalo (10:05)<br />Awesome. Okay. Any any other clear takeaways or anything you might want to talk about to wrap this whole thing up and also, you know, just in general. We you know, we’ve I’ve enjoyed having you here these last four sessions and it it’s it’s been great and I know people are gonna get to enjoy what you’ve talked about, but anything else you wanna wrap up with?</p> <p>Arthur (10:27)<br />Gosh, well, I gotta keep it down to like 15 seconds, and and I tend to talk a lot. But I you know, we’ve we’ve talked about Incoterms we’ve talked about tariff classification, we we’ve talked about record keeping. And and I I think the biggest takeaway is to just do your homework, okay? Because this is how we’ve always done it.</p> <p>Lalo (10:51)<br />Yeah.</p> <p>Arthur (10:52)<br />It doesn’t work, right?</p> <p>And a as</p> <p>Lalo (10:54)<br />I mean.</p> <p>Arthur (10:55)<br />as you said, Lalo, most of the time most things go well. And and the problem is is when they don’t, and now you’ve got to scramble to figure out, Well, gosh, how do I protect myself? Yeah.</p> <p>Lalo (11:06)<br />Exactly.</p> <p>Good takeaway. Thank you. Thank you, Arthur. And if anyone is out there and happens to see Arthur at in the circuit, just go up to him and talk to him. He’s a really easygoing guy and very very very easy to just all of a sudden two hours go by and you’re like, my goodness you know. It’s but it’s great. Thank you so much, Arthur.</p> <p>Arthur (11:25)<br />Yeah. Thank you very much, Lau.</p> <p>Lalo (11:29)<br />and looking forward to seeing you out there</p> <p>Have a good one. Bye.</p> <p>Arthur (11:33)<br />You too. Bye bye.</p>

The Series Finale: DDP

DDP can sound like the perfect solution for a customer: the seller handles everything and delivers the goods. But for the seller, Delivered Duty Paid can bring obligations and costs that aren’t always obvious when the deal is made. In the final installment of this four-part Simply Trade Tips series, hosts Lalo Solorzano and Arthur O’Meara, an Incoterms® instructor certified by the International Chamber of Commerce, return to examine what DDP really commits a seller to.

Importer of Record Isn’t a Given

Arthur explains that DDP places extensive responsibilities on the seller, including obligations around import customs clearance. That becomes an immediate complication in countries that require an importer of record to maintain an in-country presence, something an exporting seller may not have.

Duty-Free Doesn’t Mean Tax-Free

Using Canada as an example, Arthur walks through non-resident importer registration and the GST obligations that can come with it. His key distinction: free trade agreements may eliminate duties, but that doesn’t mean other taxes, like GST or VAT, disappear along with them.

A Myth About Dutiable Value

The conversation flips to U.S. imports, where Arthur tackles a common misconception: having a foreign supplier act as importer of record doesn’t automatically lower the dutiable value, and it doesn’t remove the U.S. buyer’s exposure to Customs questions either.

Get Sales and Purchasing in the Room

Arthur and Lalo also stress that Incoterms® decisions shouldn’t live only inside the trade compliance department. When sales and purchasing pick terms just to close a deal faster, the company can inherit obligations nobody fully evaluated.

Homework Now, Not After

The series wraps with a simple message: “this is how we’ve always done it” isn’t a substitute for understanding the transaction. Do the homework on importer-of-record rules and tax exposure before something goes wrong, not after.

Ready to Go Deeper?

Missed the rest of the series? Explore GTC’s Incoterms® Training to cover buyer and seller responsibilities, risk, and cost allocation in full, alongside Import Compliance Training for the U.S. side of these transactions.



Transcript

Machine Operated

Lalo (00:05)

And we’re back for the last episode in the series with Arthur O’Meara

Lalo (00:10)

Well, I know you have your L C B, so I know you have that certification. but I know there’s another one particularly proud that you that you’re particularly proud of, sorry, that you like to also mention. And I I we totally leverage that and and ex let’s call it exploited in our trainings,

Arthur (00:28)

Yeah, sure.

Lalo (00:28)

you know, be just to prove and have the your credentials that that that you do.

know your stuff, but can you let us know about that other c certification that you have?

Arthur (00:38)

Sure. So I am certified as an instructor, one of only two of them in the United States, certified by the International Chamber of Commerce. They’re the authors of the INCOTERMS. And and it’s a little feather that I have in my cap. It began with Incoterms 2010 when I went to Paris and completed the master class. That was not offered for Incoterms 2020. For Incoterms 2020, they offered an instructor exam, which I I took and passed that. There are only two instructors in the United States.

four IncO terms certified by the ICC and on the primary instruction.

Lalo (01:12)

Awesome. but it it doesn’t mean you’re that that just anybody is certified There there is a very tedious and long process, I guess, that you have to go through that I n I know I’ve looked not I haven’t looked at it for myself, but I’ve looked at it, you know, just because we’re in the business and and

But congratulations on that. And I

Arthur (01:30)

Thank you.

Lalo (01:30)

and we we are actually particularly proud of having you as an instructor And so so now we can add that as well alongside your your your certified, what did you call it, zoologist? Awesome.

Arthur (01:43)

PhD in zoology, yes. At age five, nonetheless. At age five.

Lalo (01:49)

I’m glad you have been tuning in and listening in to to these episodes. very quick tips, very quick and they’re timeless. As a matter of fact, you can apply this now as you will hopefully in four or five years from now, and if you did also even five, six years ago, you know, because they’re they’re they’re pretty much universal, just general tips that that

that should help you with your trade compliance and we started off with inco terms, went on with

tariff classification and then last week we did record keeping so right before we hit record I told Arthur or I asked him what what this next one would be and it was he said Inco terms so we’re gonna bookend our series with with with Inco terms. We started and ended with Inco terms

Arthur (02:39)

Great. Well, thank you, Lalo, for having me back. Let’s talk about delivered duty paid DDP, the longest, most complicated ECO-Terms rule, and the one that represents the most obligation on the part of the seller. I see a lot of people get in trouble with this, and I’m going to talk about this from the perspective of an American seller. So DDP.

requires that the seller cover all costs and obligations associated with this and that and this that including the import declaration which is a fancy way of saying the import customs clearance and the problem with that is there are many countries around the world let’s talk about Japan, Brazil, Mexico, India, that do not allow what we call non-resident importer. Okay, so the import of record in in many, many, many countries requires the import of record is required to have an in-country address.

In the United States, Canada, the European Union, UK, for example, that is not an exhaustive list. They have a non-resident importer provision on the laws, which means that the import of record does not have to have a physical address in the United States. Now, if you’re an American seller and you have a foreign customer who says, I don’t know anything about imports and exports, I want you to take care of everything and get it delivered to me. Let’s just pretend your customer is in Canada.

It’s not a big deal for a company to register with Canada Border Services Agency to become a non-resident importer. You can do it online, it doesn’t take very long. Bam, you’re an import of record, and now you can deliver the goods to your Canadian customer. The problem is Canada, like many economies, has a value-added tax. They had provincial taxes, but they have a a countrywide tax called a goods and services tax or GST. So let’s let’s

p pick up a number, random

number to keep this anonymized, we’ll just call it five percent for GST. If the GST is five percent, what happens is that is assessed at the time of import customs clearance. Okay. So the import of record pays any duties associated with the import, but they also pay the GST. And I’ve had clients say, well, I don’t have to pay GST, my goods qualify for USMCA. And the problem is that

Free trade agreements do not address other taxes. They address duties, but they do not address other taxes. And so the importive record shipping something USMCA originating into Canada may be able to ship it duty-free, but they would still pay the GST. And the problem is that they cannot collect the GST from their customer unless they’re registered with Revenue Canada. That’s Canada’s version of the IRS. So that requires a second registration. And if the importer is not aware of that, then they’re going to eat 5%.

Lalo (05:30)

Mm-hmm.

Arthur (05:30)

for every import in Canada. And this occurs everywhere in the world that has A, a value added tax and B a non resident imported provision. So you’re you’re gonna have the same problem in the UK, you’re gonna have the same problem in the European Union.

Lalo (05:49)

That’s something that that I I know like even me as a consumer, for example, when I when I get I mean like I might buy something that that is coming from China, for example, right? You know, and let’s say it’s a big ticket item. Let’s say I’m gonna pay I mean for for a consumer, you know, we’re we’re talking about, you know, fifteen hundred, two thousand, twenty five hundred dollars. Let’s say it’s I’m buying this fancy

LED screen or panel or something, you know, for for whatever reason. And and then all of a sudden they throw at you like Xworks or something, and you’re like, heck no, I’m not gonna me as an individual, I’m not gonna be responsible for doing paying the duties and everything coming in because I I’m really not a broker. I don’t want to go through that, all that, all that trouble. in order to get the sale, you know, the salesperson would be, yeah, yeah, yeah, we’ll do we’ll do DDP. You know what I mean? And so

I guess that’s just what what I’m trying to say. That that’s that’s where you kind of have to do this cross training, cross culture, trade culture within your company to make sure that not only your trade people are aware of what the implications are of any really transaction, but also like people like in sales and in purchasing, correct? I mean, because you can’t just jump into D DP just because you’re gonna get the sale, correct?

Arthur (07:17)

Well, let’s let’s talk about that for a minute. Let’s let’s

Lalo (07:19)

Yes.

Arthur (07:20)

pretend that I am an American factory and I need to buy raw materials from a foreign country. And I’m not very adept at trade. So I think, hmm, with all these crazy tariffs, I’m gonna have my foreign supplier be the import of record instead of me being the import of record, because I’m gonna save money on the tariffs.

I will pay them,

but if my foreign supplier is the importer of record, then the dutable value or the customer value is going to be lower than if I’m the import of record. And that is absolutely wrong. That is absolutely wrong. If I, as the American factory, are buying these raw materials, let’s pretend I buy them for $100 and my foreign supplier’s net cost of production is $50, that does not mean that the dutable value is $50. Okay, whether

Lalo (08:10)

Right.

Arthur (08:11)

I am the import of record or my foreign supplier is the

import of record in both cases, in either case, the dutiable value is going to be $100 and those costs are going to be passed on to me. So I’m going to pay the same amount of duty regardless of who’s the import of record. Additionally, I’m going to be listed as the ultimate consanee. And customs is going to see me as the one who caused the import. So they may knock on my door and ask me questions about this specific transaction, even though I may think that I’m exempt from I can from any

Any responsibility, hey, hey, hey, I bought him DDP. I don’t have to do anything. I don’t have to say anything. not true. Customs has no jurisdiction in China, but they have jurisdiction here, and your door is the one no knock.

Lalo (08:56)

Perfect, perfect. So yeah, I guess this goes to show that not all that glitters is gold in some cases, right? I mean you just you think, my goodness, cool, I don’t have to pay the duties or you know, I’m letting them pay it and everything. But I mean that that that does I mean y you kinda just have to make sure that you pick in your case, especially the way you you speak about inco terms and and you I mean I honestly I it it goes in over

way over my head in in a lot of cases. But but I mean I I I generally get it. You know, all the different terms and everything, the way you explain them is very clear to me. that you you also have a strategic methodology of using Incoterms not just picking the right inkoterm, but being strategic about it. You know, so so you have a strategy guide on that as well. But it it’s just like with anything in trade, right? I mean, you just make sure that you you pick the

You you pick the right route and that that’s best fits for you and not just because it it looks good or or it smells good. You know what I mean?

Arthur (10:00)

Right. Right.

Yeah. Exactly right, Allah. A hundred percent.

Lalo (10:05)

Awesome. Okay. Any any other clear takeaways or anything you might want to talk about to wrap this whole thing up and also, you know, just in general. We you know, we’ve I’ve enjoyed having you here these last four sessions and it it’s it’s been great and I know people are gonna get to enjoy what you’ve talked about, but anything else you wanna wrap up with?

Arthur (10:27)

Gosh, well, I gotta keep it down to like 15 seconds, and and I tend to talk a lot. But I you know, we’ve we’ve talked about Incoterms we’ve talked about tariff classification, we we’ve talked about record keeping. And and I I think the biggest takeaway is to just do your homework, okay? Because this is how we’ve always done it.

Lalo (10:51)

Yeah.

Arthur (10:52)

It doesn’t work, right?

And a as

Lalo (10:54)

I mean.

Arthur (10:55)

as you said, Lalo, most of the time most things go well. And and the problem is is when they don’t, and now you’ve got to scramble to figure out, Well, gosh, how do I protect myself? Yeah.

Lalo (11:06)

Exactly.

Good takeaway. Thank you. Thank you, Arthur. And if anyone is out there and happens to see Arthur at in the circuit, just go up to him and talk to him. He’s a really easygoing guy and very very very easy to just all of a sudden two hours go by and you’re like, my goodness you know. It’s but it’s great. Thank you so much, Arthur.

Arthur (11:25)

Yeah. Thank you very much, Lau.

Lalo (11:29)

and looking forward to seeing you out there

Have a good one. Bye.

Arthur (11:33)

You too. Bye bye.

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