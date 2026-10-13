What CFIUS’s 2025 Annual Report Means For Cross-Border Transactions

The United States Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States ("CFIUS") issued its 2025 Annual Report to Congress, providing important guidance for companies engaged in cross-border investment involving critical technologies, sensitive data, infrastructure, and other national security considerations. The report shows where CFIUS is concentrating its enforcement and compliance resources: identifying transactions that were never filed, monitoring hundreds of mitigation agreements, investigating possible violations of mandatory filing requirements, and expanding the personnel and technical resources devoted to enforcement.

In 2025, CFIUS reviewed or assessed 347 covered transactions, consisting of 207 notices and 140 declarations. Of the 207 notices, 114 proceeded to investigation and 61 were withdrawn; 58 of those withdrawals occurred after an investigation had commenced. The Committee adopted mitigation measures or conditions in connection with 25 notices filed that year.

Key Takeaways

The number of declarations has increased: In 2025, CFIUS assessed 140 declarations, up from 116 in 2024 and 109 in 2023. Based on stipulations submitted by the parties, 51 of the 140 declarations were subject to a mandatory filing requirement. CFIUS concluded action on 92 declarations, requested that the parties file a written notice in 36 cases, informed the parties in 11 cases that it could not conclude action on the basis of the declaration, and permitted one declaration to be withdrawn. Thus, approximately one-third of the declarations did not result in clearance on the basis of the declaration alone.

Over half of the notices moved on to investigation: In 2025, CFIUS accepted 207 covered transaction notices, including seven real estate notices. Of these 207 notices, 114 went beyond the first review and entered an investigation, and eight investigations received an extra statutory extension.

Withdrawals still form a significant part of the CFIUS process: Over the wider 2016 to 2025 period, CFIUS examined 2,263 notices, about 56 percent of which went on to be investigated. In 2025, around 28 percent of the notices were withdrawn after an investigation had started, as compared with 23 percent in 2024.

Mitigation is becoming a continuous compliance requirement: CFIUS adopted mitigation measures or conditions in connection with 25 notices submitted in 2025, representing 12 percent of all notices filed that year. By the end of 2025, CFIUS was monitoring 234 mitigation agreements and conditions. During the year, 23 mitigation agreements or conditions were terminated and four were materially modified.

Site Visits remain a part of CFIUS’s toolkit : CFIUS Monitoring Agencies conducted 40 site visits, including interviews with senior executives and line-level personnel, inspections of records and systems, and verification of physical and logical access controls.

CFIUS is actively searching for transactions that were never filed. In 2025, the Committee identified thousands of potential non-notified or non-declared transactions through interagency referrals, tips from the public, classified reports, media reports, voluntary self-disclosures, congressional notifications, and commercial databases. CFIUS further investigated 90 transactions, opened 62 official inquiries, and requested filings in nine cases. Treasury also assigned personnel to identify and respond to non-notified and non-declared transactions, conduct compliance and enforcement activities, and perform technology research and analysis.

Critical technology remains central to the CFIUS review process: In 2025, CFIUS reviewed 166 covered transactions involving U.S. businesses with critical technologies. Companies that work with controlled technology, proprietary research, technical data, or other sensitive intellectual property should therefore consider CFIUS alongside export control and cybersecurity due diligence when assessing foreign investment.

Recommended Steps for Businesses

The 2025 Annual Report shows that businesses should pay attention to CFIUS risk before and after a transaction and should consider the following steps.