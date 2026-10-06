The Regulatory Landscape Of Antarctic Cruising: What Operators Must Navigate

Highlights

Antarctic expedition cruise operators face a fragmented and evolving regulatory framework that combines the Antarctic Treaty System, International Maritime Organization's Polar Code, flag-state requirements and voluntary International Association of Antarctica Tour Operators (IAATO) standards.

Many vessels are flagged in non-Treaty States, and some proposed binding requirements have not entered into force, creating potential implications for liability, contractual compliance and insurance coverage.

This Holland & Knight alert offers practical guidance for expedition cruise operators to consider before the season starts.

Editor's Note: The Antarctic tourist season currently runs from November through March, with demand for expedition cruises at an all-time high and travel to the Final Frontier continuing to grow at a remarkable pace. In advance of the kickoff of the 2026-2027 tourist season, Holland & Knight has developed a series of five targeted advisories, each addressing a distinct legal and operational consideration for Antarctic expedition cruising. Whether you are an operator preparing for the 2026-2027 season or laying the groundwork for the years ahead, the considerations outlined here will remain essential as the industry continues to grow. The alerts will be released weekly throughout October as we count down to opening day.

Not long ago, an Antarctic voyage was the exclusive province of research scientists and the occasional adventurer willing to venture aboard military-surplus icebreakers with uncertain itineraries. Now, the International Association of Antarctica Tour Operators (IAATO) published statistics show that the 2025-2026 Antarctic season recorded 85,195 landed visits and 27,217 cruise-only visitors – a 6 percent increase in landings over the prior year. Additionally, air-cruise operations to King George Island grew to nearly 12,000 passengers in 2025-2026, prompting calls at the 48th Antarctic Treaty Consultative Meeting (ATCM 48) in May 2026 for dedicated regulatory treatment of fly-cruise infrastructure and safety. Expedition cruise operators face an evolving regulatory landscape, including continued negotiations on a binding tourism framework and an April 2026 update of IAATO's bylaws that reflect growing pressure to formalize voluntary standards.

The cruise industry's fleet expansion is bringing a new generation of polar-class vessels outfitted with icebreaking capabilities, stabilized Zodiac platforms, onboard expert wildlife guides and science centers, and helicopter pads. Itineraries now regularly reach beyond the Antarctic Peninsula to South Georgia, the Ross Sea and sub-Antarctic island chains that, just a decade ago, were not on standard itineraries. This unprecedented expansion, in both scale and scope, makes disciplined preparation an essential part of operating in the region.

Expedition cruise operators work at the intersection of international treaty regimes, flag-state regulations, voluntary industry standards and, for operators with sufficient U.S. contacts, maritime personal injury law. For example, if a passenger is injured during a Zodiac transfer at a remote landing site on the Antarctic Peninsula, the resulting claim can implicate the Antarctic Treaty System, International Maritime Organization (IMO), Polar Code, port-state requirements under Argentine or Chilean domestic law, statutory regime of a vessel's flag state, a forum-selection clause, IAATO operating standards and claims arising under federal maritime law. That expansive combination illustrates why, before the season begins, operators and their counsel may find it prudent to align permits, contracts, insurance, medical and evacuation resources, personnel qualifications and evidence-preservation procedures.

No single regulatory body governs expedition cruising in Antarctica. Instead, operators must navigate an interlocking framework of treaty obligations, international maritime standards, national authorization requirements and voluntary industry protocols, some of which may conflict.

The Antarctic Treaty System

The foundation of the Antarctic regulatory framework is the Antarctic Treaty of 1959, which now has 58 parties, including 29 Consultative Parties and its Protocol on Environmental Protection (the Madrid Protocol), signed in 1991 and first entering into force on January 14, 1998; parties that acceded after that date have individual entry-into-force dates. Under the Madrid Protocol, every activity planned within the Antarctic region (all areas south of 60 degrees South Latitude (60°S)) requires an environmental impact assessment, and each Treaty Party is responsible for regulating expeditions organized in its territory, proceeding from its territory or conducted by its nationals. Strict penalties may apply to any vessel or person proceeding south of 60°S without authorization or a permit. At the annual ATCMs, the Consultative Parties adopt binding Measures by consensus, and a Measure enters into force only after all Consultative Parties have approved it through their domestic legal processes. The Consultative Parties also adopt nonbinding resolutions, which carry persuasive weight but impose no legal obligation.

The practical consequence is that the same landing site may be subject to different regulatory requirements depending on where the operator is organized, where the vessel is flagged and which Treaty Party issued the expedition permit, which is typically the state where the operator is domiciled or organized. However, the Antarctic Treaty System binds only its parties; the Treaty requires each Contracting Party to regulate expeditions organized in its territory or by its nationals, but vessels flagged to non-Treaty states, carrying passengers who are nationals of non-Treaty states and organized by operators in non-Treaty jurisdictions may fall largely outside the System's enforceable reach.

The IMO Polar Code and Flag-State Requirements

Layered atop the Treaty System is the IMO's International Code for Ships Operating in Polar Waters (the Polar Code), which took effect on January 1, 2017. The Polar Code supplements the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS) with requirements specific to polar navigation, including ice-strengthened hull classifications, cold-weather survival equipment, crew training and voyage planning in ice-affected waters. Compliance is enforced by the vessel's flag state. As a result, a Portuguese-flagged expedition ship and a Norwegian-flagged expedition ship operating side by side in the Drake Passage and Lemaire Channel may face different inspection and enforcement regimes. For regulatory compliance purposes, operators must identify the specific requirements imposed by each vessel's flag state and ensure that certification, crew qualifications and equipment meet those standards before the season begins. In litigation following an incident, the applicable standard of care, adequacy of safety equipment and sufficiency of crew training may all turn on which flag the vessel flew and how rigorously that flag state enforced the Polar Code.

In addition, classification societies play a critical role in this regulatory architecture. These societies survey vessels, assign ice-class ratings and issue the Polar Ship Certificate required under the Polar Code. The ice-class rating determines whether a vessel is certified to operate in ice-covered waters and under what conditions, which bears directly on whether the vessel was fit for the voyage it undertook. In litigation following a hull breach or ice-related casualty, the vessel's classification status, the scope of its ice-class certification and any outstanding survey deficiencies may all be evidence of seaworthiness or unseaworthiness. An aggrieved party might argue that a vessel operating at the edge of its ice-class rating or with overdue survey items was unseaworthy as a matter of law. But no unified standard exists among classification societies for ice-strengthening, so two vessels with ostensibly comparable ice-class designations from different societies may not be equivalently suited. Classification societies have faced claims for negligent inspection or certification, though most jurisdictions afford some sliding scale of deference to discretionary classification judgments and impose barriers to recovery.

IAATO Self-Regulation

Although the Antarctic Treaty System and flag-state enforcement provide the binding legal framework, significant regulatory gaps remain. IAATO fills much of this void through self-regulation. IAATO members, who represent businesses from roughly two-thirds of the Consultative Party countries, adhere to operating standards that include 1) emergency contingency plans, 2) ship scheduling and site coordination, 3) guide-to-visitor ratios of 1:20, 4) a limit of 100 people ashore at a time and 5) the prohibition on landing from vessels carrying more than 500 fare-paying passengers. However, a distinct enforcement gap persists, as many expedition vessels are flagged to non-Treaty parties such as the Bahamas, Panama and Malta for commercial reasons, even when the operator itself is organized in a Treaty party country, which means flag-state enforcement of Antarctic-specific requirements may be limited or absent.

IAATO membership, however, is voluntary. During its annual meeting in 2008, IAATO reported that "[w]hile all Antarctic passenger vessels are flagged to IMO Members, in some years up to 50 percent of passenger vessels are flagged outside of the Antarctic Treaty Party States." A 2015 study analyzing Antarctic Treaty Electronic Information Exchange System data confirmed this pattern, finding that more than 44 percent of vessels carrying tourists to Antarctica were flagged by states not party to the Antarctic Treaty System, with the Bahamas alone accounting for 31.5 percent of all Antarctic tourist operations during the 2011-2012 through 2013-2014 seasons. Although non-IAATO operators with no connection to a Treaty party are still subject to the permit requirement in principle, no Treaty party has jurisdiction to impose or enforce the requirement, which leaves these operators outside the IAATO self-regulatory framework and any effective national enforcement regime. As expedition cruising grows and new entrants from emerging markets commission polar-capable tonnage, the proportion of Antarctic voyages conducted outside any meaningful oversight framework is likely to increase. For operators, insurers and claimants alike, the question of whether a particular voyage was conducted within or outside the IAATO and Treaty frameworks is relevant to the standard of care, contractual compliance and insurability matters.

The gap between the IAATO self-regulatory framework and binding international obligations is widest on the question of insurance and contingency planning (both of which will be discussed in detail later on in this series). ATCM Measure 4, adopted in 2004 by the Consultative Parties under the Antarctic Treaty, would impose binding requirements in this area, yet more than 20 years later it has still not entered into effect because several Consultative Parties, including the U.S., have not completed domestic approval. Nonbinding guidelines fill part of the void, and IAATO members commit to standards that exceed these baselines, but the gap between what should be binding and what remains aspirational is a defining feature of the Antarctic regulatory landscape.

Both ATCM resolutions and IAATO operational guidelines are revised on an annual cycle, with the Consultative Parties adopting new resolutions each spring and IAATO routinely approving dozens of new or updated site guidelines at its April meetings. Operators must therefore treat regulatory compliance as a continuing obligation that requires monitoring before each operating season. Resolution 4, adopted at ATCM 47 in 2025, updated the General Guidelines for Visitors to the Antarctic, while Resolution 3, adopted at ATCM 48 in 2026, revised the Site Guidelines for visitors at frequently trafficked locations to prescribe approach distances, temporal restrictions, landing-site boundaries and maximum visitor capacities. The significance of this annual revision cycle is considerable, as the standard of care applicable to an expedition turns on the guidelines in effect at the time of the incident, and an operator that was compliant in one season may find itself noncompliant the next if it failed to incorporate updated requirements. Contractual representations of regulatory compliance are similarly affected, as a warranty to operate in accordance with applicable ATCM or IAATO standards incorporates whatever version is current at the time of the voyage. Insurers may also assert that failure to follow current guidelines voids coverage or triggers a policy exclusion, making the vintage of applicable rules a potential coverage issue in any claim.

4 Categories of Antarctic Activity

IAATO categorizes member vessels into four groups based on passenger capacity and whether passengers land ashore.

C1: Category 1 expedition vessels encompass ships carrying 13 to 200 passengers. They may make landings and bear the full weight of ATCM site guidelines, IAATO landing limits of 100 visitors ashore at one time and a 1:20 guide-to-visitor ratio, the Antarctic Treaty Protocol's environmental impact assessment requirements and the liability chain for off-ship injuries. C2: Category 2 expedition vessels carry 201 to 500 passengers and may also conduct landings. They are subject to the same ATCM and IAATO requirements as C1 vessels, but the larger passenger capacity increases scheduling complexity and may affect site availability. YA: Vessels carrying 12 or fewer passengers operate under IAATO's yacht category. These operators may make landings and face the same substantive environmental and site-guideline obligations as larger expedition vessels. However, the smaller scale and often private nature of these voyages can complicate regulatory oversight and post-incident investigation. CR: Cruise-only vessels carry more than 500 passengers, and although they cruise through Antarctic waters, they do not make landings and passengers do not go ashore. These operators face the lightest regulatory burden under ATCM guidelines because no shore interaction occurs, but they must still comply with the Polar Code, SOLAS, environmental protection requirements and flag-state rules.

From a regulatory perspective, the tier of activity shapes the operator's potential legal exposure. A cruise-only vessel, which does not conduct landings, faces a lighter regulatory burden because the absence of shore interaction eliminates most ATCM site-guideline obligations. However, cruise-only operators remain subject to maritime tort liability for shipboard injuries, crew negligence and other claims arising from vessel operations, as well as environmental and flag-state regulatory requirements. An expedition operator running camping programs, by contrast, must contend with the full spectrum of regulatory, contractual and tort liability arising from vessel operations and passenger activities on Antarctic land.

Practical Considerations Before the Season Starts