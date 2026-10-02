BIS FY2025 Annual Report Signals Major Increase In Export Enforcement

The U.S. Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) released its Fiscal Year 2025 Annual Report to Congress, providing a detailed look at the agency’s export control, licensing, and enforcement activity.

A boutique law firm with a track record of success, Diaz Trade Law has rapidly become one of the nation’s leading Customs and International Trade Law firms. Diaz Trade Law’s diverse team of attorneys specialize in all aspects of U.S. federal trade law, from compliance to resolution of urgent issues.

The U.S. Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) released its Fiscal Year 2025 Annual Report to Congress, providing a detailed look at the agency’s export control, licensing, and enforcement activity.

Key Takeaways

BIS reports an 18-fold increase in penalties , from approximately $16 million in calendar year 2024 to approximately $324 million in 2025.

, from approximately $16 million in calendar year 2024 to approximately $324 million in 2025. BIS completed 53 administrative enforcement actions , resulting in more than $108 million in civil penalties during FY2025.

, resulting in more than $108 million in civil penalties during FY2025. BIS enforcement activity included 455 warning letters, 705 detentions, 232 seizures, and 29 denial orders .

. BIS investigations resulted in 65 criminal convictions of individuals and companies during FY2025.

during FY2025. BIS completed 1,840 end-use checks across 73 countries , demonstrating the agency’s ability to scrutinize transactions even after goods leave the United States.

, demonstrating the agency’s ability to scrutinize transactions even after goods leave the United States. BIS added 142 entities to the Entity List , including parties associated with advanced computing, quantum technology, hypersonic weapons programs, and Iranian drone procurement.

, including parties associated with advanced computing, quantum technology, hypersonic weapons programs, and Iranian drone procurement. Licensing for Entity List parties has become significantly more restrictive: BIS reports granting only 16 new licenses to Entity List companies during Q2–Q4 2025 .

. Exporters should reassess restricted-party screening, end-user and end-use diligence, product classification, licensing procedures, recordkeeping, and escalation protocols in light of the increased enforcement environment.

BIS Reports an 18-Fold Increase in Penalties

The headline from BIS’s report is the dramatic increase in enforcement penalties.

According to BIS, approximately $324 million in civil and criminal penalties were imposed in calendar year 2025, compared with approximately $16 million in 2024. Administrative penalties increased from approximately $10 million to $108 million, while criminal fines, forfeitures, and restitution increased from approximately $6 million to $216 million. Indictments and arrests also increased, from 112 in 2024 to 162 in 2025.

Looking specifically at FY2025, BIS reported completing 53 administrative enforcement actions, which resulted in $108,070,105 in civil penalties. BIS investigations also resulted in criminal convictions of 65 individuals and companies, generating nearly $84 million in criminal fines, more than $81 million in forfeitures, and more than $5 million in restitution.

These figures demonstrate that export violations can carry consequences extending far beyond an administrative penalty. Depending on the conduct involved, enforcement can include forfeitures, denial of export privileges and criminal prosecution of companies and individuals.

Enforcement Extends Beyond Monetary Penalties

The report also provides insight into BIS’s broader enforcement activity.

During FY2025, BIS issued:

455 warning letters

705 detentions

232 seizures

29 denial orders

BIS also completed 1,840 end-use checks in 73 countries. These included 54 Pre-License Checks (PLCs), which occur before shipment, and 1,786 Post-Shipment Verifications (PSVs), which allow the government to verify transactions after an export has occurred. Approximately 88% of those checks were conducted by BIS Export Control Officers stationed at U.S. embassies and consulates around the world.

For exporters, this is an important reminder that compliance does not necessarily end when merchandise leaves the United States. BIS can investigate the ultimate end user, end use, destination and disposition of exported items.

Landmark Enforcement Cases

The report highlights several major enforcement matters that demonstrate the potential scope of export-control liability.

In July 2025, BIS imposed a $95 million administrative penalty against Cadence Design Systems for exports of Electronic Design Automation software and hardware to Entity List parties in China. BIS described the parties as significant to China’s nuclear weapons modernization efforts.

The report also discusses enforcement developments occurring in 2026. In February 2026, BIS announced a $252 million administrative penalty against Applied Materials involving exports of semiconductor manufacturing equipment to an Entity List party. BIS describes it as the statutory maximum penalty and the second-largest stand-alone administrative penalty it has imposed.

On the criminal side, BIS highlights the March 2026 indictment of three individuals associated with Super Micro in an alleged scheme involving approximately $2.5 billion in servers allegedly routed to China through intermediary companies in Southeast Asia. The case remains an allegation, and the defendants have not been convicted based on the indictment described in the report.

These cases also demonstrate that enforcement risk is not limited to the corporate entity. Individuals, including executives and other company personnel, may face personal exposure where the government alleges knowing participation in export-control violations.

Entity List Restrictions Continue to Expand

Restricted-party compliance remains another major area of concern.

BIS reports that it added 142 entities to the Entity List during 2025, including companies associated with high-performance computing and quantum technology, hypersonic weapons programs, and Iran’s procurement of drones.

At the same time, the agency reports a significant shift in licensing involving Entity List parties. According to the report, the prior administration granted more than 2,100 licenses involving Entity List companies, with the majority involving SMIC and Huawei. By contrast, BIS says that during Q2 through Q4 of 2025, it granted only 16 new licenses to Entity List companies, primarily for limited circumstances such as winding down operations in sanctioned countries.

For exporters, this reinforces the importance of conducting restricted-party screening before a transaction occurs and understanding that the presence of an Entity List party can fundamentally change the licensing analysis.

Screening should also extend beyond simply checking the name of the immediate customer. Exporters should evaluate the parties involved in the transaction and determine whether applicable ownership, end-user, end-use or diversion concerns trigger additional restrictions or diligence obligations.

Advanced Computing and Semiconductor Controls Remain a Priority

Technology was another major theme of the report.

During FY2025, BIS took several regulatory and policy actions involving advanced computing integrated circuits, semiconductor manufacturing equipment, AI-related technology and China-related end users. Among other actions, BIS issued industry guidance addressing diversion of advanced computing integrated circuits and guidance concerning General Prohibition 10 and PRC advanced-computing ICs.

BIS also reports restricting exports of Nvidia H20 and equivalent chips and changing the licensing treatment of certain semiconductor manufacturing equipment and consumables destined for Korean- and Taiwanese-owned fabrication facilities in China.

Companies involved in semiconductors, computing, electronics, software and other sensitive technologies should therefore pay particular attention to product classification, destination, end user and ultimate end use, rather than assuming that a historically permissible transaction remains permissible today.

Licensing Activity Remains High

Despite increased enforcement activity, BIS reports that its overall license-processing time remained relatively stable.

In calendar year 2025, BIS processed approximately 30,500 export license applications, with an average processing time of 62 days, compared with 60 days in 2024. BIS notes that this remained below the 90-day statutory benchmark despite a 43-day government shutdown that affected reviews during the fourth quarter.

BIS also reported significant demand for compliance assistance. Its Office of Exporter Services responded to 35,516 phone and email inquiries in FY2025, an increase of 4,755 from FY2024.

For exporters facing uncertainty, seeking guidance before proceeding with a transaction can be significantly less costly than addressing a potential violation after the fact.

What It All Means for Exporters

BIS’s FY2025 report should prompt companies engaged in international trade to evaluate whether their export compliance programs have kept pace with the changing enforcement environment.

Exporters should consider reviewing:

Export classifications: Confirm that products, software and technology are correctly classified under the Export Administration Regulations (EAR).

Confirm that products, software and technology are correctly classified under the Export Administration Regulations (EAR). Restricted-party screening: Screen customers, intermediaries, consignees, freight forwarders and other relevant transaction parties against applicable U.S. government lists.

Screen customers, intermediaries, consignees, freight forwarders and other relevant transaction parties against applicable U.S. government lists. End-user and end-use diligence: Understand who will ultimately receive the product, where it will go and how it will be used.

Understand who will ultimately receive the product, where it will go and how it will be used. Diversion risks: Identify transactions involving unusual routing, third-country intermediaries, inconsistent documentation or other red flags.

Identify transactions involving unusual routing, third-country intermediaries, inconsistent documentation or other red flags. Licensing requirements: Determine whether an export license or license exception applies before exporting controlled items.

Determine whether an export license or license exception applies before exporting controlled items. Technology transfers: Remember that export controls can apply to software, technical data and releases of controlled technology—not only physical shipments.

Remember that export controls can apply to software, technical data and releases of controlled technology—not only physical shipments. Recordkeeping: Maintain documentation supporting classifications, screening, licensing determinations and other compliance decisions.

Maintain documentation supporting classifications, screening, licensing determinations and other compliance decisions. Internal escalation: Establish procedures for employees to escalate potential red flags before a transaction proceeds.

Establish procedures for employees to escalate potential red flags before a transaction proceeds. Voluntary self-disclosure: When a potential violation is discovered, evaluate promptly whether a voluntary self-disclosure to BIS may be appropriate.

The report’s enforcement statistics demonstrate the importance of treating export compliance as an ongoing process rather than a one-time transaction review.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.