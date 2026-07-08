Recovering B2B Customers’ Fair Share Of IEEPA Tariff Refunds Reimbursed To Importers: What B2B Customers Should Know

Following the Supreme Court's ruling that certain tariffs were unauthorized under IEEPA, a new wave of litigation has emerged as customers of importers seek to recover tariff costs that were passed through to them but retained by suppliers who received refunds. Companies that purchased goods from distributor-importers and paid tariff surcharges may have claims to recover their share of these refunds, particularly in B2B procurement markets.

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The process of refunding tariffs to importers is moving forward following the Supreme Court’s ruling that the tariffs were unauthorized under IEEPA. At the same time, a new front is opening: customers of importers have begun bringing claims against importers that passed those tariff costs through to purchasers but have retained the resulting refunds.

These claims have initially been brought as class actions on behalf of retail consumers like Lululemon and FedEx. But the case may be more compelling for B2B customers that purchased raw materials, components, sub-assemblies, finished goods, or capital equipment from distributor-importers. Companies should be particularly alert to these opportunities if they purchase in procurement markets that are characterized by reliance on distributors or wholesalers who are the importers of record – such as specialty chemicals, electronic components, scientific supplies, plastic and resins, fertilizer, power transmission and hydraulics, and food and pharma ingredients.

Why This May Apply to You

If your company paid tariff surcharges, tariff-driven price increases, or line-itemed tariff charges to a supplier acting as importer of record, you may have a claim to a share of any tariff refund that supplier ultimately receives. The strength of that claim will depend on the specific contracts, invoices, surcharge language, course of dealing, and pricing history between you and your supplier. Commercial purchasers, particularly those with documented tariff pass-through, are often better positioned than ordinary consumers to pursue recoveries.

Practical Next Steps

Identify affected purchases. Have procurement or finance teams flag purchases that included IEEPA tariff charges, tariff surcharges, or tariff-related price increases. Check for existing dialogue. Determine whether business discussions about refund-sharing with the supplier are already underway. Evaluate strategy. If the potential recovery is material and a business resolution seems unlikely, assess whether a demand letter, negotiated resolution, or litigation is the right path forward.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.