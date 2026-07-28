President Trump Imposes New 50% Tariffs On Certain Canadian Imports

On July 20, 2026, President Trump invoked Section 338 of the Tariff Act of 1930 (“Section 338”) to impose 50% additional tariffs on certain goods of Canada, including United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA)-compliant goods, effective August 19, 2026. According to a press release from the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative, the tariffs impact nearly $20 billion in annual imports of goods from Canada.

Section 338 authorizes the President to impose duties on a foreign country when, among other things, he finds that the foreign country discriminates against U.S. imports as compared to imports from other sources. In three proclamations announcing the imposition of the new tariffs, President Trump determined that Canada discriminates against U.S. exports in the dairy, alcoholic beverage, and motor vehicle sectors and imposed the tariffs to offset the resulting burden on U.S. commerce with Canada.

Section 338 has not been used or threatened for at least 70 years and represents an expansion of the trade tools employed by the United States. The statute caps tariffs under Section 338 at 50% and allows for tariffs to take effect 30 days after they are proclaimed. The President may subsequently suspend, revoke, supplement, or amend the proclamation.

Canadian Goods Affected

The new duties will apply even to certain products that qualify as originating under USMCA, meaning duty-free treatment under the agreement does not shield importers from these measures. The new duties will not apply to products already subject to Section 232 tariffs, including certain steel, aluminum, and copper products, nor will they apply to goods covered by the WTO Agreement on Trade in Civil Aircraft and certain other specified products.

The new tariffs in response to Canadian discrimination against U.S. dairy products will apply to Canadian goods including:

Milk and cream

Whey

Lactose

Fructose syrups

Molasses

Nonalcoholic beer

Peppermint oil

Peptones

The new tariffs in response to Canadian discrimination against U.S. alcohol will apply to Canadian products including:

Malt beer

Wine

Cider

Brandy, whiskies, and other liquors

Certain wood paper products, including wooden tableware and basketwork

Certain paper

Ice-hockey and field-hockey equipment

The new tariffs in response to Canadian discrimination against U.S. motor vehicles will apply to Canadian products including:

Honey

Feathers

Flower bulbs, flowers, seeds, and saps

Certain mixes and doughs

Salt

Portland cement

Paints and varnishes

Essential oils

Makeup

Candles

Gelatin

Various fatty acids and alcohols

Sorbitols

Certain plastics and plastic products, including vinyl tile floor coverings, sacks, and bottles

Animal hides

Certain leather and travel goods

Certain wood products, including wood moldings, particle board, MDF, plywood and veneered panels, doors, picture frames, and pulpwood

Certain paper products, including toilet and other sanitary paper stock, wallpaper, and envelopes, paper tablecloths and napkins, paper bags, diaries and notebooks, and paper plates

Certain textile products, including yarns, non-woven textiles, ropes, fabrics, apparel, curtains, bags, tarpaulins, and flags

Hats and headgear

Certain glassware

Certain gold and silver and imitation jewelry

Direct reduced iron

Refined lead

Certain hand tools and saw blades

Razors, locks, and metal statuettes

Machinery including certain hydraulic turbines, refrigerating and freezing equipment, filtering machinery, packing and closing machinery, sandblasting machines, certain lifting and handling equipment, and vacuum cleaners

Electronics including smartphones, video recording apparatus, solid state storage devices, television and other cameras, radar apparatus, computer and other video monitors, digital projectors, and fiber optic cables

Motorcycles

Boats and related equipment such as docks

Optical measuring equipment

Seats, chairs, and other furniture

Chandeliers and other lighting fixtures

Toys and certain games, including video game consoles

Christmas ornaments and other festive articles

Golf equipment, ice skates, general exercise equipment, swimming pools sporting gear and fishing rods

Certain art, antiques, and collectors’ items

What Importers Should Do Now

Companies importing Canadian-origin goods should promptly review whether their products fall within the covered tariff classifications, assess potential duty exposure beginning August 19, and evaluate inventory, sourcing, and shipment timing strategies. Importers should also monitor forthcoming guidance from U.S. Customs and Border Protection regarding implementation of the new measures.