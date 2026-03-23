Avoid Penalties, Build Confidence: Importers Thrive In CBP’s Recordkeeping Compliance Program

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) requires importers to maintain and produce specific records related to their entries. Under 19 C.F.R. § 163.12, CBP offers a Recordkeeping Compliance Program—a voluntary and free certification program designed to help importers strengthen their internal controls, improve record management, and demonstrate a proactive commitment to compliance

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What Is the Recordkeeping Compliance Program?

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) requires importers to maintain and produce specific records related to their entries. Under 19 C.F.R. § 163.12, CBP offers a Recordkeeping Compliance Program—a voluntary and free certification program designed to help importers strengthen their internal controls, improve record management, and demonstrate a proactive commitment to compliance.

At its core, the program allows importers to work collaboratively with CBP to ensure they understand their obligations under the Customs Modernization Act (Mod Act) and are equipped to meet them. Certification signals that an importer has established reliable procedures for maintaining, retrieving, and producing required entry records.

What Are the Benefits of the Program?

Participating in the Recordkeeping Compliance Program offers several meaningful advantages:

Reduced Exposure to Penalties

Certified importers may receive mitigation benefits if they inadvertently fail to produce certain records. CBP recognizes that certified companies have invested in compliance infrastructure and may treat isolated lapses more leniently.

Stronger Relationship With CBP

Certification demonstrates good faith and transparency. Importers who demonstrate that they take compliance seriously often experience smoother interactions with CBP, including during audits, inquiries, and enforcement actions.

Improved Internal Controls

The certification process requires importers to evaluate and document their recordkeeping systems. This often leads to better data integrity, more efficient retrieval processes, and stronger oversight of brokers or supply chain partners.

Enhanced Audit Readiness

With structured procedures in place, certified importers are better prepared for focused assessments, regulatory audits, Requests for information (RFIs), or entry document demands.

While certification offers meaningful advantages, it is not a shield against enforcement. CBP makes clear that certain failures can still trigger penalties—even for certified importers.

Notable Limitations

Certification does not excuse importers from statutory recordkeeping obligations under 19 U.S.C. § 1508 and § 1509.

Willful failure to produce demanded entry records may result in penalties under 19 C.F.R. § 163.6(b).

Repeated failures—even if not willful—can also lead to penalties.

CBP may remove an importer’s certification if the company does not take corrective action that satisfies the agency. In other words, the program rewards good‑faith efforts, but it does not eliminate accountability.

Who May Apply?

The program is open to importers of record who are willing to demonstrate that they have the systems and controls necessary to meet CBP’s recordkeeping requirements.

Applicants must submit a written request to CBP that includes:

A description of the importer’s recordkeeping system

Identification of responsible personnel

An outline of internal controls and retrieval procedures

A commitment to maintain compliance and cooperate with CBP

CBP may conduct interviews, request documentation, or perform site visits to verify the importer’s capabilities before granting certification.

What Are the Program’s Certification Requirements?

To become certified—and remain certified—importers must meet several key requirements. Importers must maintain written procedures that describe how records are created, stored, and retrieved, who is responsible for maintaining them, and how the company ensures accuracy and completeness. Additionally, CBP expects certified importers to be able to produce demanded entry records within the required timeframes. This typically means centralized storage systems, reliable digital or physical archives, and clear retrieval workflows.

Importers must also identify individuals responsible for overseeing recordkeeping, responding to CBP requests, and ensuring ongoing compliance. Once your procedures are in place, CBP looks for evidence of internal controls, which includes periodic self‑reviews, broker oversight, corrective action processes, and training programs for relevant staff. However, certification does not relieve importers from updating CBP on subsequentprocedural changes, which – in some cases – requires importers to explain procedural deficiencies.

Final Thoughts: Sign Up Today!

Recordkeeping obligations under U.S. Customs law are deceptively complex, and even a single lapse in records can expose your company to penalties, shipment delays, and reputational harm. The Recordkeeping Compliance Program is a powerful opportunity to strengthen your compliance posture — but only when approached strategically, proactively, and with a clear understanding of CBP’s expectations.

At Diaz Trade Law, we regularly help importers:

Evaluate whether the Recordkeeping Compliance Program is the right fit

Prepare strong, complete certification submissions

Communicate effectively with CBP throughout the review process

Build or enhance internal controls to ensure long‑term compliance

If you’re considering applying for certification — or if CBP has requested records and you’re unsure how to respond — contact us before taking your next step. Acting early gives you more options, more flexibility, and a far better chance of achieving a favorable outcome.

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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.