Bob Brewer And Adrienne Braumiller BLG Managing Partner Discuss The Section 122 Tariffs (Video)

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Bob Brewer and Adrienne Braumiller, BLG Managing Partner, discuss the Section 122 tariffs being struck down by the Court of International Trade
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