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17 March 2026

Trump Tariff Tracker – March 12, 2026

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President Trump’s use of Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974 to impose global tariffs continues to be challenged.
United States International Law
Matthew T. West
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President Trump&rsquo;s use of Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974 to impose global tariffs continues to be challenged. Senators Kaine and Warnock have introduced The Reclaim Trade Powers Act, which would repeal Section 122, the legal basis President Trump used to justify the global 10% tariff. This section was originally designed to address balance-of-payments deficits or significant currency depreciation at a time the U.S. dollar was tied to gold and subject to rapid depletion through foreign central bank actions. Proponents of the legislation believe that with the shift to a floating exchange‑rate system more than 50 years ago, Section 122 has become functionally obsolete and is being applied incorrectly by President Trump.

In a follow-up action in the Court of International Trade case brought by 24 states against the Section 122 tariffs, the plaintiff states in that case will be requesting the CIT issue an injunction to block President Trump&rsquo;s 10% global tariffs while the case is under consideration. The court has scheduled a three-judge panel to meet on April 10 to hear the state officials&rsquo; challenge to the Section 122 tariffs President Trump imposed. This will be heard in tandem with another challenge brough by an importer against the Section 122 tariffs. The CIT could issue its decision on the legality of the Section 122 tariffs by the end of April.

The United States Trade Representative has initiated new Section 301 investigations into acts, policies, and practices of 16 economies relating to structural excess capacity and production in manufacturing sectors. According to the USTR, these investigations will focus on &ldquo;economies that appear to exhibit structural excess capacity and production in various manufacturing sectors, which can manifest as large or persistent trade surpluses or underutilized or unused capacity.&rdquo; The economies in question include China, the European Union, Singapore, Switzerland, Norway, Indonesia, Malaysia, Cambodia, Thailand, Korea, Vietnam, Taiwan, Bangladesh, Mexico, Japan, and India. The USTR is inviting public comments on these investigations until April 15, and will hold a public hearing covering each investigated economy starting on May 5.

USTR Greer has also announced that he will soon initiate another Section 301 investigation into countries that do not enforce bans on goods produced with forced labor. This investigation will cover imports from more than 60 countries, and could result in new bans on imports into the U.S. of goods produced with forced labor. These bans may be similar to the existing bans on imports of solar panels and other goods ⁠from China's Xinjiang region under the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act. USTR Greer said that he hoped to conclude both sets of Section 301 investigations, including proposed remedies, before the Section 122 tariffs ⁠imposed by President Trump expire on July 24, 2026.

Keeping track of all the tariffs that have been promulgated or proposed during the Trump Administration continues to be a head-spinning task. To help follow the proliferation of tariffs in the Trump Administration, I have put together the following list of each of the tariff measures that have been implemented, pending, or proposed since January 20, 2025.

Here is the developing landscape of U.S. tariffs as of March 12, 2026:

(

&nbsp; U.S. Tariff Measure Status

Global

10% ad valorem duty on imports into the U.S. pursuant to Sec. 122 of the Trade Act of 1974

Imports of certain specified items excluded

Imports of USMCA-qualifying products of Canada and Mexico excluded

Implemented: 2/20/2026

Proclamation Imposing Sec. 122 Tariffs

Global

Semiconductors &ndash; 25% ad valorem duty on imports of specified semiconductors and derivative products

Implemented: 1/14/2026

DOC Initiation and Request for Public Comments

Proclamation on Sec. 232 Duties

Global

Critical Minerals &ndash; trade negotiations directed regarding imports of processed critical minerals and derivative products

Implemented: 1/14/2026

Executive Order

DOC Initiation and Request for Public Comments

Proclamation on Section 232 Action

Nicaragua

Section 301: Acts, Policies, and Practices Related to Labor Rights, Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms, and the Rule of Law

January 1, 2026 - 0% ad valorem duty on all products of Nicaragua not under CAFTA-DR

January 1, 2027 &ndash; 10% ad valorem duty on all products of Nicaragua not under CAFTA-DR

January 1, 2028 &ndash; 15% ad valorem duty on all products of Nicaragua not under CAFTA-DR

Implemented: 12/12/2025 (effective 1/1/2026)

USTR Fed Reg Notice

USTR Fed Reg Notice of Action

Global

Medium & Heavy Duty Trucks &ndash; 25% ad valorem duty on imports of medium-duty trucks, heavy-duty trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty truck parts

10% ad valorem duty on imports of buses and motor coaches

Implemented 10/17/2025

DOC Initiation and Request for Public Comments

Proclamation on Sec. 232 Duties

China

Section 301: Cranes/Cargo Handling Equipment &ndash; 100% ad valorem duty on imports of STS cranes and other cargo handling equipment

Implemented 10/16/2025 (effective 11/9/2025) Suspended 11/10/2025

USTR Fed. Reg. Notice

USTR Fed. Reg. Notice of Proposed Suspension

Global

Lumber &ndash; 10% ad valorem duty on imports of softwood timber and lumber

25% ad valorem duty on imports of certain upholstered wooden products

25% ad valorem duty on imports of kitchen cabinets and vanities

Reduced tariffs on subject imports from U.K., the E.U., and Japan

Implemented 9/29/2025

Executive Order Initiating Sec. 232 Investigation

DOC Request for Public Comments

Proclamation on Sec. 232 Duties

Proclamation Delaying Duty Increase

Global

Copper &ndash; 50% ad valorem duty on imports of semi-finished copper products and intensive copper derivative products

Implemented: 7/30/2025

Executive Order Initiating Investigation

DOC Request for Public Comments

Proclamation on Sec. 232 Duties

Global

Steel &ndash; 50% ad valorem duty on imports of steel articles and derivative products with no exemptions or exclusions

25% ad valorem duty on imports of steel articles and derivative products from the United Kingdom

Certain aerospace products from the United Kingdom exempt

Revised 6/4/2025

Implemented: 3/12/2025

Proclamation on Sec. 232 Duties

Commerce Fed Reg Notice

Executive Order Removing &ldquo;Stacking&rdquo; of Tariff Programs

Proclamation Increasing Tariff Rate

Executive Order Implementing US-UK Trade Deal

Commerce Fed Reg Notice Adding Derivative Products

CBP Guidance on Additional Steel Derivative Products

Commerce Notice of Inclusion of Additional Products

Global

Aluminum &ndash; 50% ad valorem duty on imports of aluminum articles and derivative products with no exemptions or exclusions

25% ad valorem duty on imports of aluminum articles and derivative products from the United Kingdom.

Certain aerospace products from the United Kingdom exempt

Revised 6/4/2025

Implemented: 3/12/2025

Proclamation on Sec. 232 Duties

Commerce Fed Reg Notice

Executive Order Removing &ldquo;Stacking&rdquo; of Tariff Programs

Proclamation Increasing Tariff Rate

Executive Order Implementing US-UK Trade Deal

Commerce Notice of Inclusion of Additional Products

China

Section 301: Chinese Vessels &ndash; Port Entry Fees on Chinese owned or built vessels, and foreign-built car carriers

Implemented: 4/17/2025 Suspended 11/10/2025

USTR Fed Reg Notice

USTR Notice of Action/Proposed Action, Request for Comments, and Notice of Public Hearing

USTR Request for Comments on Proposed Modification

USTR Fed. Reg. Notice of Proposed Suspension

Global

Automobiles &ndash; 25% ad valorem duty on imports of automobiles (with certain allowances for USMCA-qualifying autos) and certain automobile parts (with limited tariff offsets)

Import quota and reduced tariffs for automobiles and automobile parts from the United Kingdom

Implemented 4/3/2025 (effective 5/3/2025 for automobile parts)

Proclamation on Sec. 232 Duties

Proclamation with HTS Amendments

Proclamation Establishing Tariff Offsets on Parts

Executive Order Removing &ldquo;Stacking&rdquo; of Tariff Programs

Executive Order Implementing US-UK Trade Deal

Bangladesh

Cambodia

China

EU

India

Indonesia

Japan

Malaysia

Mexico

Norway

Singapore

South Korea

Switzerland

Taiwan

Thailand

Vietnam

Section 301: Acts, Policies, and Practices of Certain Economies Relating to Structural Excess Capacity and Production in Manufacturing Sectors

Pending: Section 301 Investigation

USTR Fed. Reg. Notice

Global

Personal Protective and Medical Equipment &ndash; potential tariffs on imports of personal protective equipment, medical consumables, and medical equipment, including devices

Pending: Section 232 Investigation

DOC Initiation and Request for Public Comments

Global

Robotics and Industrial Machinery &ndash; potential tariffs on imports of robotics and industrial machinery

Pending: Section 232 Investigation

DOC Initiation and Request for Public Comments

Global

Wind Turbines &ndash; potential tariffs on imports of wind turbines and their parts and components

Pending: Section 232 Investigation

DOC Initiation and Request for Public Comments

Brazil

Section 301: Brazil's Acts, Policies, and Practices Related to Digital Trade and Electronic Payment Services; Unfair, Preferential Tariffs; Anti-Corruption Enforcement; Intellectual Property Protection; Ethanol Market Access; and Illegal Deforestation

Pending: Section 301 Investigation

USTR Fed Reg Notice

Public Hearing Transcript

Global

Unmanned Aircraft Systems &ndash; potential tariffs on imports of unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and their parts and components

Pending: Section 232 Investigation

DOC Initiation and Request for Public Comments

Global

Polysilicon &ndash; potential tariffs on imports of polysilicon and its derivatives

Pending: Section 232 Investigation

DOC Initiation and Request for Public Comments

Global

Aircraft and Engines &ndash; potential tariffs on imports of commercial aircraft and jet engines, and aircraft/engine parts

Pending: Section 232 Investigation

DOC Initiation and Request for Public Comments

Global

Pharmaceuticals&ndash; potential tariffs on imports of pharmaceuticals, pharmaceutical ingredients, and derivative products

Pending: Section 232 Investigation

DOC Initiation and Request for Public Comments

Global

[Canada & Mexico Exempt]

Reciprocal tariffs &ndash; 10% ad valorem duty

Country specific duty rates of 15% to 50% ad valorem

Certain goods excluded

STRUCK DOWN: 2/20/2026

Revised 11/20/2025

Implemented 4/2/2025

Presidential Memorandum

Executive Order Establishing Tariffs

Executive Order Revising Tariffs

CBP Bulletin on Excluded Electronics

Executive Order Reducing China Tariff Rates

CIT Ruling Slip Op. 25-66

Fed. Circuit Administrative Stay

Fed. Circuit Order Granting Motion to Stay

Executive Order Implementing US-UK Trade Deal

Executive Order Extending Effective Date of Country-Specific Tariffs

Executive Order Suspending Duty-Free de minimis Treatment

Executive Order on Brazil Tariffs

Executive Order Modifying Reciprocal Tariffs

Executive Order on India Tariffs

Executive Order Extending China Tariff Rates

Executive Order Implementing US-Japan Trade Deal

Executive Order Modifying Reciprocal Tariff Coverage

Implementing Elements of EU Framework Agreement

Executive Order Modifying Reciprocal Tariff Rates for China

Executive Order Modifying Reciprocal Tariff Rates on Certain Agriculture

Executive Order Modifying the Scope of Tariffs on Brazil

Executive Order Modifying Tariffs on India

Executive Order Ending Tariffs

Canada

10% ad valorem duty on non-USMCA-qualifying energy and potash

25% ad valorem duty on all other non-USMCA-qualifying products of Canada

STRUCK DOWN: 2/20/2026

Implemented: 3/4/2025;

4/2/2025 (updated)

Executive Order

CBP Fed Reg Notice

Executive Order Suspending

Executive Order Update

CIT Ruling Slip Op. 25-66

Fed. Circuit Administrative Stay

Fed. Circuit Order Granting Motion to Stay

Executive Order Ending Tariffs

Mexico

25% ad valorem duty on all non-USMCA-qualifying products of Mexico

STRUCK DOWN: 2/20/2026

Implemented: 3/4/2025;

4/2/2025 (updated)

Executive Order

CBP Fed Reg Notice

Executive Order Suspending

Executive Order Update

CIT Ruling Slip Op. 25-66

Fed. Circuit Administrative Stay

Fed. Circuit Order Granting Motion to Stay

Executive Order Ending Tariffs

China

10% ad valorem duty on all products of China (reduced from original rate of 20%)

STRUCK DOWN: 2/20/2026

Implemented: 3/4/2025

Executive Order

CBP Fed Reg Notice

CIT Ruling Slip Op. 25-66

Fed. Circuit Administrative Stay

Fed. Circuit Order Granting Motion to Stay

Executive Order Reducing Tariff Rate

Executive Order Ending Tariffs

Global

All goods imported from a country determined to be directly or indirectly purchasing, importing, or otherwise acquiring any goods or services from Iran, since February 7, 2026 &ndash; discretionary variable rate ad valorem duty may be imposed

STRUCK DOWN: 2/20/2026

Implemented: 2/6/2026

Executive Order

Executive Order Ending Tariffs

Global

All goods imported from a country determined to have sold/provided oil to Cuba since January 30, 2026 &ndash; discretionary variable rate ad valorem duty may be imposed

STRUCK DOWN: 2/20/2026

Implemented: 1/29/2026

Executive Order

Executive Order Ending Tariffs

Global

All goods imported from any country that imports Venezuelan oil &ndash; discretionary 25% ad valorem duty may be imposed

STRUCK DOWN: 2/20/2026

Implemented 4/2/2025

Executive Order

Executive Order Ending Tariffs

Canada

Aircraft &ndash; potential 50% ad valorem duty on imports from Canada

Proposed: 1/29/2026, announced by President Trump on Truth Social

Denmark

Finland

France

Germany

Netherlands

Norway, Sweden

U.K.

10% ad valorem duty on imports from designated countries relating to Greenland, to be effective Feb. 1, 2026 with increase to 25% on June 1, 2026

Proposed: 1/17/2026, announced by President Trump on Truth Social, walked back on 1/21/2026

Global

100% tariff on movies produced outside of the United States

Proposed: 5/4/2025 and 9/29/2025, announced by President Trump on Truth Social

Global

100% ad valorem duty as &ldquo;secondary tariffs&rdquo; on countries that do business with Russia.

Proposed: 7/14/2025, announced by President Trump

Global

200% ad valorem duty on imports of pharmaceuticals (currently subject to Sec. 232 investigation)

Proposed: 7/8/2025, announced by President Trump at cabinet meeting

E.U.

25% ad valorem duty on all products of the E.U.

Proposed: 2/26/2025, superseded by Reciprocal Tariffs

This list will be updated weekly as new tariffs are implemented and new targets for tariffs are identified by President Trump and the administration.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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