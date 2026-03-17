Trump Tariff Tracker – March 12, 2026

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President Trump’s use of Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974 to impose global tariffs continues to be challenged. Senators Kaine and Warnock have introduced The Reclaim Trade Powers Act, which would repeal Section 122, the legal basis President Trump used to justify the global 10% tariff. This section was originally designed to address balance-of-payments deficits or significant currency depreciation at a time the U.S. dollar was tied to gold and subject to rapid depletion through foreign central bank actions. Proponents of the legislation believe that with the shift to a floating exchange‑rate system more than 50 years ago, Section 122 has become functionally obsolete and is being applied incorrectly by President Trump.

In a follow-up action in the Court of International Trade case brought by 24 states against the Section 122 tariffs, the plaintiff states in that case will be requesting the CIT issue an injunction to block President Trump’s 10% global tariffs while the case is under consideration. The court has scheduled a three-judge panel to meet on April 10 to hear the state officials’ challenge to the Section 122 tariffs President Trump imposed. This will be heard in tandem with another challenge brough by an importer against the Section 122 tariffs. The CIT could issue its decision on the legality of the Section 122 tariffs by the end of April.

The United States Trade Representative has initiated new Section 301 investigations into acts, policies, and practices of 16 economies relating to structural excess capacity and production in manufacturing sectors. According to the USTR, these investigations will focus on “economies that appear to exhibit structural excess capacity and production in various manufacturing sectors, which can manifest as large or persistent trade surpluses or underutilized or unused capacity.” The economies in question include China, the European Union, Singapore, Switzerland, Norway, Indonesia, Malaysia, Cambodia, Thailand, Korea, Vietnam, Taiwan, Bangladesh, Mexico, Japan, and India. The USTR is inviting public comments on these investigations until April 15, and will hold a public hearing covering each investigated economy starting on May 5.

USTR Greer has also announced that he will soon initiate another Section 301 investigation into countries that do not enforce bans on goods produced with forced labor. This investigation will cover imports from more than 60 countries, and could result in new bans on imports into the U.S. of goods produced with forced labor. These bans may be similar to the existing bans on imports of solar panels and other goods ⁠from China's Xinjiang region under the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act. USTR Greer said that he hoped to conclude both sets of Section 301 investigations, including proposed remedies, before the Section 122 tariffs ⁠imposed by President Trump expire on July 24, 2026.

Keeping track of all the tariffs that have been promulgated or proposed during the Trump Administration continues to be a head-spinning task. To help follow the proliferation of tariffs in the Trump Administration, I have put together the following list of each of the tariff measures that have been implemented, pending, or proposed since January 20, 2025.

Here is the developing landscape of U.S. tariffs as of March 12, 2026:

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This list will be updated weekly as new tariffs are implemented and new targets for tariffs are identified by President Trump and the administration.