Trade Alert: CBP To Cease IEEPA Duty Collections At 12:00 A.m. ET On February 24, 2026

Following the February 20 Executive Order, "Ending Certain Tariff Actions," Customs and Border Protection released guidance regarding its termination of IEEPA tariff collection, effective 12:00 a.m. ET on February 24.

Per the CSMS guidance, "duties imposed pursuant to IEEPA under the following presidential actions, including all modifications and amendments, will no longer be in effect and will no longer be collected for goods entered for consumption or withdrawn from warehouse for consumption, on or after 12:00 a.m. eastern time on February 24, 2026:

Executive Order 14193, Imposing Duties To Address the Flow of Illicit Drugs Across Our Northern Border, 90 Fed. Reg. 9113 (Feb. 1st, 2025), as amended;

Executive Order 14194, Imposing Duties To Address the Situation at Our Southern Border, 90 Fed. Reg. 9117 (Feb. 1st, 2025), as amended;

Executive Order 14195, Imposing Duties To Address the Synthetic Opioid Supply Chain in the People's Republic of China, 90 Fed. Reg. 9121 (Feb. 1st, 2025), as amended;

Executive Order 14245, Imposing Tariffs on Countries Importing Venezuelan Oil; 90 Fed. Reg. 13829 (Mar. 24, 2025);

Executive Order 14257, Regulating Imports With a Reciprocal Tariff To Rectify Trade Practices That Contribute to Large and Persistent Annual United States Goods Trade Deficits, 90 Fed. Reg. 15041 (Apr. 2nd, 2025), as amended;

Executive Order 14323, Addressing Threats to the United States by the Government of Brazil, 90 Fed. Reg. 37739 (July 30, 2025); and

Executive Order 14329, Addressing Threats to the United States by the Government of the Russian Federation, 90 Fed. Reg. 38701 (Aug. 6th, 2025), as amended."

Accordingly, effective February 24, all HTSUS numbers applicable to IEEPA tariffs will be inactive in the Automated Commercial Environment (ACE) processing system.

CBP emphasized that the February 20 Executive Order only impacts IEEPA duties and does not impact any Section 232 (national security) or Section 301 (unfair trade practices) duties.

Further CSMS messages will offer additional guidance as appropriate. Members of the trade community who encounter errors when filing entry summaries should contact their CBP Client Representative or the ACE Help Desk. Members should direct questions regarding this CSMS message to CBP's Office of Trade Relations (traderelations@cbp.dhs.gov).

Following the Supreme Court's decision striking down the IEEPA-based tariffs, President Trump announced via proclamation that he will impose a new global 10% tariff under Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974. The Section 122 tariffs will be effective from 12:01 a.m. ET on February 24 until 12:01 a.m. ET on July 24.

Braumiller Law Group will keep clients informed of any updates.

Check out our new Digital Magazine Get the inside scoop on the Braumiller Law Group & Braumiller Consulting Group "peeps." Expertise in International Trade Compliance.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.