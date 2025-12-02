Supply Chain Market Update: Cautious Trade Sentiment Amid A Temporary Tariff Truce

Trade sentiment remains cautious as markets adjust to the temporary U.S.–China tariff and port-fee truce. Ocean rates have firmed, air cargo is softening, and domestic freight conditions continue to shift across modes.

Key themes highlighted in this month's update include:

Transportation and warehousing:

Ocean spot rates slipped again after a short-lived rebound, as persistent structural overcapacity continues to limit any sustained pricing power

Air freight markets are softening, with rates easing as capacity expands faster than volumes, despite strong Asia–EU e-commerce flows

Trucking conditions remain soft, with flat contract rates, tightening capacity, and carriers accelerating cost reduction, automation, and consolidation initiatives

Rail markets remain pressured, with elevated railcar storage and increased competition from new premium intermodal services amid continued regulatory scrutiny

Parcel carriers continue restructuring, driven by network consolidation, workforce reductions, and cost-transformation efforts that supported stronger-than-expected earnings

Warehousing remains resilient, with rents edging higher, vacancy tightening, and continued investment in automation and Free Trade Zones amid tariff uncertainty

Tariffs and trade policy:

The U.S. and China agreed to a one-year pause on tariff escalation, delaying new measures until at least November 2026

Both countries suspended their respective port fees beginning November 10, creating near-term stability while broader structural tensions remain unresolved

Read the full report below, or download it, to learn more

