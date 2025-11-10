58. November 4, 2025 | Reducing The 20% IEEPA-Fentanyl Tariffs On China To 10%; Reciprocal Tariffs On China Remain At 10% Until November 2026

DETAILS

The Administration has issued two Executive Orders relating to the tariffs on China: Reducing the 20% IEEPA tariffs (implemented under HTS 9903.01.24) down to 10%, effective November 10, 2025

Delaying heightened Reciprocal tariffs (currently at 10%) until November 10, 2026. In return, China has committed to purchasing U.S. agricultural exports and suspending tariffs on U.S. agricultural products until December 31, 2026. The Order additionally states that China has committed to postpone its current proposed plan regarding exports of critical minerals, and to address Chinese retaliation against U.S. semiconductor manufacturers. The Order additionally states that "should the PRC fail to implement its commitments under the Arrangement, [the President] may modify this order to deal with the emergency declared in Executive Order 14257."