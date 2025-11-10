58. November 4, 2025 | Reducing The 20% IEEPA-Fentanyl Tariffs On China To 10%; Reciprocal Tariffs On China Remain At 10% Until November 2026

- within International Law, Energy and Natural Resources, Government and Public Sector topic(s)
|TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TRADE ALERT – IMPORTS
|HEADLINE
|Reducing the 20%
IEEPA-fentanyl tariffs on China to 10%;
Reciprocal Tariffs on China Remain at 10% until November 2026
|DATE
|November 4, 2025
|AGENCY
|Presidential Action, Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council
|EFFECTIVE DATE
|November 10, 2025,12:01 a.m. Eastern Time
|BACKGROUND
|Previous
Executive Orders on Reciprocal Tariffs on China:
|DETAILS
|The
Administration has issued two Executive Orders relating to the
tariffs on China:
In return, China has committed to purchasing U.S. agricultural exports and suspending tariffs on U.S. agricultural products until December 31, 2026. The Order additionally states that China has committed to postpone its current proposed plan regarding exports of critical minerals, and to address Chinese retaliation against U.S. semiconductor manufacturers. The Order additionally states that "should the PRC fail to implement its commitments under the Arrangement, [the President] may modify this order to deal with the emergency declared in Executive Order 14257."
|BASIS
|International Emergency Economic Powers Act (50 U.S.C. 1701 et seq.) (IEEPA), the National Emergencies Act (50 U.S.C. 1601 et seq.), section 604 of the Trade Act of 1974, as amended (19 U.S.C. 2483), and section 301 of title 3, United States Code
|HTS/
PRODUCTS
|All products of Chinese, Hong Kong, and Macao origin.
|COUNTRY
|China, Hong Kong, Macao
|CITE
|White House
–
Modifying Duties Addressing the Synthetic Opioid Supply Chain in
the People's Republic of China – The White
House
White House – Modifying Reciprocal Tariff Rates Consistent with the Economic and Trade Arrangement Between the United States and the People's Republic of China – The White House
