10 November 2025

58. November 4, 2025 | Reducing The 20% IEEPA-Fentanyl Tariffs On China To 10%; Reciprocal Tariffs On China Remain At 10% Until November 2026

In return, China has committed to purchasing U.S. agricultural exports and suspending tariffs on U.S. agricultural products until December 31, 2026.
United States International Law
TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TRADE ALERT – IMPORTS
HEADLINE Reducing the 20% IEEPA-fentanyl tariffs on China to 10%;
Reciprocal Tariffs on China Remain at 10% until November 2026
DATE November 4, 2025
AGENCY Presidential Action, Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council
EFFECTIVE DATE November 10, 2025,12:01 a.m. Eastern Time
BACKGROUND Previous Executive Orders on Reciprocal Tariffs on China:

  • On April 2, 2025, the Trump Administration issued sweeping Reciprocal Tariff rates – with a 34% country-specific rate for China, effective April 9.
  • On April 8, 2025, the Reciprocal Tariff rate for China was increased to 84%.
  • On April 9, 2025, the Reciprocal Tariff rate for China was increased to 125%, effective April 10.
  • On May 12, 2025, the Reciprocal Tariff rate for China was decreased from 125% down to 10%, effective May 14 until August 12.
  • On August 11, 2025, the Administration ordered a continuation of the 10% Reciprocal Tariffs on China for another 90 days, until November 10, 2025.
DETAILS The Administration has issued two Executive Orders relating to the tariffs on China:

  • Reducing the 20% IEEPA tariffs (implemented under HTS 9903.01.24) down to 10%, effective November 10, 2025
  • Delaying heightened Reciprocal tariffs (currently at 10%) until November 10, 2026.

In return, China has committed to purchasing U.S. agricultural exports and suspending tariffs on U.S. agricultural products until December 31, 2026. The Order additionally states that China has committed to postpone its current proposed plan regarding exports of critical minerals, and to address Chinese retaliation against U.S. semiconductor manufacturers. The Order additionally states that "should the PRC fail to implement its commitments under the Arrangement, [the President] may modify this order to deal with the emergency declared in Executive Order 14257."
BASIS International Emergency Economic Powers Act (50 U.S.C. 1701 et seq.) (IEEPA), the National Emergencies Act (50 U.S.C. 1601 et seq.), section 604 of the Trade Act of 1974, as amended (19 U.S.C. 2483), and section 301 of title 3, United States Code
PRODUCTS		 All products of Chinese, Hong Kong, and Macao origin.
COUNTRY China, Hong Kong, Macao
CITE White House – Modifying Duties Addressing the Synthetic Opioid Supply Chain in the People's Republic of China – The White House

White House – Modifying Reciprocal Tariff Rates Consistent with the Economic and Trade Arrangement Between the United States and the People's Republic of China – The White House


The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

