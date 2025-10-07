Global Trade Talks: Trade Frustration On The Ground (Podcast)

Global Trade Talks co-hosts Nicole Simonian and Dj Wolff welcome Karen Gerwitz, President of the World Trade Center Denver, as she provides insight to our listeners on how companies are managing and operating in this uncertain trade environment where they are often waiting for the next shoe to drop. Global Trade Talks is a podcast that shares brief perspectives on key global issues on international trade, current events, business, law, and public policy as they impact our lives.

