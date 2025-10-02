TRADE ALERT: New Section 232 Tariffs Effective Oct. 14 For Timber, Lumber, Upholstered Furniture, And Cabinets And Vanities

Per a presidential proclamation on Monday, new Section 232 tariffs on timber, lumber, and their derivatives will take effect October 14, 2025.

Braumiller Law Group, PLLC, is a highly respected boutique law firm based in Dallas, Texas with offices in the US and Mexico. The firm is focused on international trade compliance and proven strategies to optimize global trade business practices. The attorneys and trade advisors of Braumiller Law Group, and Braumiller Consulting Group, know exactly how to navigate the intricate maze of global trade regulations, and have a successful track record for helping clients save millions of dollars in compliance penalties.

Per a presidential proclamation on Monday, new Section 232 tariffs on timber, lumber, and their derivatives will take effect October 14, 2025. The new tariff structure includes a 10% duty on timber and lumber, 25% on upholstered furniture, and 25% on wooden cabinets and vanities. Importantly, beginning January 1, 2026, these rates will rise to 30% for upholstered furniture and 50% for cabinets and vanities, unless the United States reaches agreements with specific countries. The subheadings affected by the proclamation can be found here.

The proclamation also sets country-specific limits: tariffs on goods from the EU and Japan are capped at 15% (including MFN rates), while imports from the UK are capped at no more than 10% above MFN. Goods subject to these new Section 232 tariffs will not be covered by reciprocal tariffs. In cases of overlap, Section 232 auto tariffs will take precedence over wood product tariffs. For goods subject to the Canada and Mexico trafficking tariffs, the timber/lumber tariffs will control.

The proclamation also removes over 150 Chapter 44 tariff subheadings from Annex II reciprocal tariff exemptions, effective October 14. Drawback will be available for goods that entered with PF status.

The Department of Commerce will administer an inclusion process by which additional goods may be covered by the new tariffs. Additionally, Commerce is authorized to impose specific, compound, or mixed tariffs where it finds a risk of undervaluation.

Check out our new Digital Magazine Get the inside scoop on the Braumiller Law Group & Braumiller Consulting Group "peeps." Expertise in International Trade Compliance.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.