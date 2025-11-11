Hey kids in the US please pay attention and beware. Yes, Santa is still coming but regarding this you should care. Due to the import tariffs on Chinese products his sack will be lighter but don't blame Santa, the Christmas funds had to get tighter.

Hey kids in the US please pay attention and beware. Yes, Santa is still coming but regarding this you should care. Due to the import tariffs on Chinese products his sack will be lighter but don't blame Santa, the Christmas funds had to get tighter. He'll still bring some gifts from your long Christmas list but some of those gift had still and aluminum parts so they got 50% hits. Please understand there is a trade war going on and our relationship with China isn't that strong so just suck it up and feel blessed with what you have gotten. Maybe in another year these Christmas woes are forgotten. Merry Christmas and all that.

