This Week In Tariffs [Video]: July 16th (With Tina Toma And Haley Marion)

Copper is about to get a lot more expensive—is the auto
industry ready?
This week, President Trump announced sweeping new trade actions
that could reshape EV production costs and supply chain strategies,
including a 50% tariff on imported copper, reciprocal tariffs
targeting more than 20 countries, and a threat to raise tariffs on
non-compliant Canadian auto parts.
Dykema summer associate Haley Marion joins Tina Toma to break it
all down and help us understand what it means for the automotive
industry heading into August.
