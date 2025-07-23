ARTICLE
23 July 2025

This Week In Tariffs [Video]: July 16th (With Tina Toma And Haley Marion)

D
Dykema

Contributor

Dykema logo

You should expect more from your law firm than only excellent legal counsel. Delivering for our clients also means holding ourselves to the highest standards of service, performance, and innovation.

Every client has a different vision for success, so we adapt a custom approach for each of them. We help you identify your goals to craft pragmatic, unique, and efficient solutions that deliver value the way you define it.

For nearly 100 years, we’ve served clients around the world from our strategically situated offices in Michigan, Illinois, Texas, Washington, D.C., California, Minnesota, and Wisconsin. Through our practice management structure and our focused Industry Groups, we know and understand the sectors in which our clients compete, from Automotive to Energy, from Gaming to Financial Institutions.

So… how can we deliver success for you today?

Explore Firm Details
Copper is about to get a lot more expensive—is the auto industry ready?
United States International Law
Tina T. Toma

Copper is about to get a lot more expensive—is the auto industry ready?

This week, President Trump announced sweeping new trade actions that could reshape EV production costs and supply chain strategies, including a 50% tariff on imported copper, reciprocal tariffs targeting more than 20 countries, and a threat to raise tariffs on non-compliant Canadian auto parts.

Dykema summer associate Haley Marion joins Tina Toma to break it all down and help us understand what it means for the automotive industry heading into August.

1654328a.jpg

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Tina T. Toma
Tina T. Toma
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More