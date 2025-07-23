Reciprocal Tariff Extension & Related Country-Specific Trade Announcements

On July 7, 2025, President Donald Trump issued an Executive Order extending the 90-day pause on the "reciprocal" tariffs on most countries in the world from July 9, 2025, until 12:01 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time on August 1, 2025.

As a result, the baseline 10% tariff applicable to imports into the United States of goods from most countries in the world will remain in effect through the end of July. This action does not change the current tariffs on China (see our prior post on China here).

Also, on July 7, 2025, President Trump sent a series of letters to 14 trading partner countries explaining that starting August 1, 2025, a new IEEPA Reciprocal rate would apply if the country did not eliminate certain tariff and non-tariff policies as well as trade barriers. The new revised duty rates and original duty rates are below:

Bangladesh – 35% (originally 37%)

Bosnia-Herzegovina – 30% (originally 35%)

Cambodia – 36% (originally 49%)

Indonesia – 32% (originally 32%)

Japan – 25% (originally 24%)

Laos – 40% (originally 48%)

Kazakhstan – 25% (originally 27%)

South Korea – 25% (originally 25%)

Malaysia – 25% (originally 24%)

Myanmar – 40% (originally 44%)

Serbia – 35% (originally 37%)

South Africa – 40% (originally 30%)

Thailand – 36% (originally 36%)

Tunisia – 25% (originally 28%)

President Trump also announced that more letters may be forthcoming and that the August 1, 2025 deadline will not be extended.

