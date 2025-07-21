Copper Tariffs And Strategic Trade Policy

US President Donald Trump's self-imposed tariff deadline of July 9 has come and gone, yielding only two finalized trade agreements and one preliminary deal. The next deadline, August 1, will see trading partners rushing to Washington once again to negotiate favorable trade deals for their countries. Adding yet more to the trade agenda, Trump announced last Tuesday he plans to impose a 50% tariff on all imported copper on the same day that "reciprocal" tariffs are set to go into effect. This announcement—arriving months earlier and 25% higher than originally anticipated—is expected to generate further shocks to global supply chains and add yet another layer of complexity to future trade negotiations.

The Order Behind the Copper Tariffs

On February 25, Trump issued an executive order calling for a Section 232 investigation into whether copper imports pose a national security threat to the US. Despite having substantial copper reserves, the US lacks the smelting and refining capabilities required to meet growing demand, particularly when compared to other nations like China. Although the order did not explicitly mention China, it raised concerns about a single foreign producer's dominance—widely understood to refer to Beijing—which controls over 50% of global copper smelting capacity and operates four of the world's largest refining facilities. This level of control, the order noted, could enable market manipulation and threaten US national and economic security. The Department of Commerce was tasked with assessing both domestic and international capabilities, current and projected demands, and the potential risks of copper market manipulation by foreign entities.

While the Department of Commerce was granted 270 days to complete the investigation, the administration had signaled earlier this year that copper tariffs were imminent. Analysts had anticipated a 25% tariff on copper imports—consistent with earlier steel and aluminum tariffs and understood to be the Trump administration's preferred rate using Section 232 authority. However, last week's announcement of a 50% tariff, ahead of the public release of the Section 232 investigation results, came unexpectedly early and at a much higher rate than predicted—analysts from Barron's forecasted earlier this year that the investigation results would likely not have been issued until December 2025 or January 2026.

Global Stakes in the Copper Supply Chain

Copper plays a vital role in modern infrastructure and is critical to the clean energy transition. In 2023, the US Department of Energy added it to the critical materials list. Recognizing its growing importance, copper exploration budgets have reached new heights, with mine-site exploration accounting for 39% of the world's copper budget. However, major discoveries have been in decline. By 2031, global copper demand is expected to rise to 36.6 million tonnes, leaving a projected deficit of 6.5 million tonnes. To support the world's growing electrification needs, copper mining would need to increase by 115% over the next 30 years.

One driving factor behind the surge in demand is the construction of data centers, which power artificial intelligence systems and utilize copper in power networks, circuit boards, and cooling systems, among other components. Access to ample copper supplies is seen as a critical to how quickly nations can develop advanced technologies. By 2030, the US alone is expected to require one million metric tons of copper annually for data center infrastructure. Beyond technology, copper is indispensable in military applications, where its durability and conductivity are crucial. According to the Department of Defense, copper is the second most-used material in its operations, and limited access to it has caused at one point "significant weapon system production delay[s]." Global copper demand in the aerospace and defense industry is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 1.1%, reaching nearly $32.5 billion by 2033. This figure could be even higher as militaries worldwide increasingly adopt advanced technologies that require substantial copper inputs.

While the US produces roughly half of the refined copper it consumes annually, the other half—approximately one million metric tons—is imported. In 2022, most US copper imports came from Chile, Canada, and Peru, which collectively supplied 90% of refined copper imports. However, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has emerged as a growing supplier in recent years. Studies show that the DRC has increased monthly copper production to 250,000 metric tons, up from just 15,000 metric tons 15 years earlier. This surge is largely attributed to the DRC's expansive mineral wealth which has historically remained underdeveloped due to political and economic instability that discouraged international investment.

China, by contrast, capitalized early on the DRC's untapped reserves, securing mining rights for copper and cobalt through infrastructure development agreements. Between 2000 and 2021, China approved 19 loans totaling $12.8 billion for cobalt-copper mining projects in the DRC. As a result, the DRC is now the world's second-largest copper producer. Beyond its investments in the DRC, China has established itself as the largest consumer of copper, accounting for 50% of global demand. Since 2000, China has been responsible for 75% of global smelting growth and is now the world's largest copper processor.

Implications of Copper Tariffs

Trump's copper tariff announcement represents a pivotal development in his administration's trade policy. As the fourth sector-specific tariff imposed during his second term—following hikes on steel, aluminum, and a 25% tariff on imported automobiles and auto parts—this decision has already sent shockwaves through global markets. Copper prices surged by 13% to a record $5.645 per pound, marking the largest single-day price increase since 1968. If implemented, this would be the first time Washington has imposed tariffs on copper.

While these tariffs could provide a competitive boost to major US mining companies, they risk imposing substantial financial burdens on industries that are heavily reliant on imported metals—particularly the auto industry. Factoring in the new copper tariff alongside existing steel and aluminum tariffs, the share of these materials in vehicle production costs is projected to rise from 5% to 9%. Automakers and suppliers alike are already feeling the impact. Some companies have begun announcing price increases, while others are relying on stockpiles to delay passing costs on to consumers.

Domestic copper production limitations exacerbate these challenges. The US currently operates only three copper smelters for processing metals, one of which has been non-operational since 2019. The development of new mines in the US typically requires an average lead time of 29 years due to prolonged permitting processes, environmental impact statement reviews, and high litigation risks, making any near-term expansion in domestic output challenging unless major regulatory reforms are implemented. Compounding the issue, the cost of copper mining and smelting in the US is estimated to be three times higher than in other countries. The clocks for increasing domestic production and processing and target implementation of copper tariffs are significantly misaligned. Even if Washington adopts an industrial policy to directly support supply chain development—such as the recent announcement that the Department of Defense invested in MP Minerals to become its largest shareholder and jumpstart its domestic processing and production of rare earth elements—and the USG expedites permitting, obstacles related to knowhow, technology, and labor force development will remain, meaning that supply chain disruption risks are elevated.

As the Federal Circuit prepares to review oral arguments regarding Trump's broader tariff policies imposed through IEEPA on July 31—just one day before the new August 1 deadline—the implications of the copper tariff loom large. Section 232 tariffs, however, remain unaffected by the IEEPA decision, providing the administration with a viable pathway to continue imposing tariffs even if the courts ultimately rule the sweeping "reciprocal" tariffs unlawful. With nine Section 232 investigations ongoing—including a probe into drones and polysilicon announced to the public on Monday—this mechanism could significantly impact US trade and further disrupt established global supply chains, particularly for companies with heavy reliant on China.

Beyond domestic effects, the copper tariff introduces a new layer of complexity to global trade negotiations. Nations heavily reliant on copper exports are likely to push for broad exemptions, including Chile. At the same time, the tariff announcement may create opportunities for foreign investments in US copper processing and smelting capabilities. Trading partners seeking concessions could offer such investments as part of their efforts to negotiate reduced tariffs on their goods. The Trump administration has made it clear that bolstering domestic copper production is a priority. Domestic companies facing long litigation-related delays for mining projects could see expedited approvals to begin operations. These efforts, paired with the administration's trade policies, aim to reduce imported dependency, aligning with Trump's broader "America First" agenda. With the August 1 deadline approaching, copper tariffs are likely to leave the market highly volatile, disrupt global supply chains, and add to the risks of inflation.

