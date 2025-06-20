This Week In Tariffs [Video]: June 16th (With Tina Toma)

Who's really driving tariff policy—the courts, Congress, or the White House?
Just days after a lower court struck down the Administration's tariffs, a federal appeals court hit pause on that ruling, reinstating the duties while the case moves forward.
This Week In Tariffs, Tina Toma breaks down what the June 11 decision means for automakers, importers, and anyone watching the U.S.–China trade relationship.
