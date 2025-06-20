ARTICLE
20 June 2025

This Week In Tariffs [Video]: June 16th (With Tina Toma)

Just days after a lower court struck down the Administration's tariffs, a federal appeals court hit pause on that ruling, reinstating the duties while the case moves forward.
United States International Law
Tina T. Toma

Who's really driving tariff policy—the courts, Congress, or the White House?

This Week In Tariffs, Tina Toma breaks down what the June 11 decision means for automakers, importers, and anyone watching the U.S.–China trade relationship.

Tina T. Toma
