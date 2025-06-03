ARTICLE
3 June 2025

This Week In Tariffs [Video]: May 30th (With Laura Baucus And Tina Toma)

D
Dykema

Contributor

Dykema logo

On Wednesday, May 28, the U.S. Court of International Trade struck down several of the Trump administration's broad tariffs, holding that the IEEPA doesn't authorize sweeping economic measures or tariffs...
Laura Baucus and Tina T. Toma

Anyone else getting tariff whiplash?

On Wednesday, May 28, the U.S. Court of International Trade struck down several of the Trump administration's broad tariffs, holding that the IEEPA doesn't authorize sweeping economic measures or tariffs that don't directly address a national emergency.

Within 24 hours, that decision was put on hold after the U.S. Court of Appeals temporarily stayed that ruling, and reinstated the tariffs while the government's appeal moves forward. Laura Baucus joins Tina Toma to break down this dynamic policy landscape and help automakers and suppliers plan for what's next.

1632496a.jpg

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Laura Baucus
Laura Baucus
Photo of Tina T. Toma
Tina T. Toma
