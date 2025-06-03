This Week In Tariffs [Video]: May 30th (With Laura Baucus And Tina Toma)

Anyone else getting tariff whiplash?
On Wednesday, May 28, the U.S. Court of International Trade struck down several of the Trump administration's broad tariffs, holding that the IEEPA doesn't authorize sweeping economic measures or tariffs that don't directly address a national emergency.
Within 24 hours, that decision was put on hold after the U.S. Court of Appeals temporarily stayed that ruling, and reinstated the tariffs while the government's appeal moves forward. Laura Baucus joins Tina Toma to break down this dynamic policy landscape and help automakers and suppliers plan for what's next.
