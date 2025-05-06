ARTICLE
6 May 2025

Trade Remedies Present New Considerations For U.S. Manufacturers (Video)

WR
Wiley Rein

Contributor

Wiley Rein logo
Wiley is a preeminent law firm wired into Washington. We advise Fortune 500 corporations, trade associations, and individuals in all industries on legal matters converging at the intersection of government, business, and technological innovation. Our attorneys and public policy advisors are respected and have nuanced insights into the mindsets of agencies, regulators, and lawmakers. We are the best-kept secret in DC for many of the most innovative and transformational companies, business groups, and nonprofit organizations. From autonomous vehicles to blockchain technologies, we combine our focused industry knowledge and unmatched understanding of Washington to anticipate challenges, craft policies, and formulate solutions for emerging innovators and industries.
Explore Firm Details
As global overcapacity disrupts U.S. supply chains, proposed changes to trade remedy laws under the Trump Administration could alter how manufacturers ...
United States International Law
Robert E. DeFrancesco, III

As global overcapacity disrupts U.S. supply chains, proposed changes to trade remedy laws under the Trump Administration could alter how manufacturers—particularly in downstream sectors—navigate foreign market pressures. Robert E. DeFrancesco, III offers insight into what these developments mean for companies evaluating their position in an evolving trade environment.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Robert E. DeFrancesco, III
Robert E. DeFrancesco, III
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More