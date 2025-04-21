ARTICLE
The Weekly Hill Update - March 31, 2025

Below is this week's congressional update by BakerHostetler's Federal Policy team. We'll continue to post in weeks when both chambers of Congress are in session.
HEADLINES

  • President Donald Trump plans to announce wide-ranging tariffs Wednesday, calling it "Liberation Day."
  • Senate Republicans aim to advance a budget resolution to keep their ambitious legislative plans on track.
  • Boeing's CEO will testify before the Senate Commerce Committee.

HOUSE

  • The House will be in session tonight through Thursday, voting to overturn financial regulations from the Biden administration.
  • The Armed Services Committee will hold a hearing tomorrow on national security challenges in the Americas.
  • Also tomorrow, the Small Business Committee will hold a hearing titled "The Golden Age: Unleashing Main Street Through Deregulation."
  • The full schedule of committee activity can be found here.

SENATE

  • The Senate plans to hold a "vote-a-rama" to advance Republicans' budget blueprint.
  • The Commerce Committee on Wednesday will host Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg in a hearing titled "Safety First: Restoring Boeing's Status as a Great American Manufacturer."
  • Also Wednesday, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy will testify at the Environment and Public Works Committee regarding surface transportation programs.
  • The full schedule of Senate committee activity can be found here.

WHITE HOUSE

  • Trump is at the White House today planning to sign executive orders.
  • "Liberation Day" tariffs are set to take effect Wednesday.
  • Trump also said he plans to speak with Vladimir Putin this week, while noting he was "pissed off" with the Russian president's recent comments on Ukraine.

