The Weekly Hill Update - March 31, 2025

Below is this week's congressional update by BakerHostetler's Federal Policy team. We'll continue to post in weeks when both chambers of Congress are in session.
HEADLINES
- President Donald Trump plans to announce wide-ranging tariffs Wednesday, calling it "Liberation Day."
- Senate Republicans aim to advance a budget resolution to keep their ambitious legislative plans on track.
- Boeing's CEO will testify before the Senate Commerce Committee.
HOUSE
- The House will be in session tonight through Thursday, voting to overturn financial regulations from the Biden administration.
- The Armed Services Committee will hold a hearing tomorrow on national security challenges in the Americas.
- Also tomorrow, the Small Business Committee will hold a hearing titled "The Golden Age: Unleashing Main Street Through Deregulation."
- The full schedule of committee activity can be found here.
SENATE
- The Senate plans to hold a "vote-a-rama" to advance Republicans' budget blueprint.
- The Commerce Committee on Wednesday will host Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg in a hearing titled "Safety First: Restoring Boeing's Status as a Great American Manufacturer."
- Also Wednesday, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy will testify at the Environment and Public Works Committee regarding surface transportation programs.
- The full schedule of Senate committee activity can be found here.
WHITE HOUSE
- Trump is at the White House today planning to sign executive orders.
- "Liberation Day" tariffs are set to take effect Wednesday.
- Trump also said he plans to speak with Vladimir Putin this week, while noting he was "pissed off" with the Russian president's recent comments on Ukraine.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.