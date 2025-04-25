CATO's Scott Lincicome Returns To Talk Tariffs (Podcast)

CATO's Scott Lincicome—one of the most informed and outspoken voices on trade and tariffs—returns to The Lobby Shop to unpack the Trump administration's recent wave of tariff announcements. The group dives into the effectiveness of tariffs as a tool for reshoring manufacturing and addressing trade deficits, as well as the business community's relatively muted response. Listen for an entertaining and insightful conversation with the always engaging Scott Lincicome!

