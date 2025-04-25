ARTICLE
25 April 2025

CATO's Scott Lincicome Returns To Talk Tariffs (Podcast)

United States International Law
Caitlin Sickles,Paul Nathanson, and Joshua Zive

1613000a.jpg

CATO's Scott Lincicome—one of the most informed and outspoken voices on trade and tariffs—returns to The Lobby Shop to unpack the Trump administration's recent wave of tariff announcements. The group dives into the effectiveness of tariffs as a tool for reshoring manufacturing and addressing trade deficits, as well as the business community's relatively muted response. Listen for an entertaining and insightful conversation with the always engaging Scott Lincicome!

Authors
Photo of Caitlin Sickles
Caitlin Sickles
Photo of Paul Nathanson
Paul Nathanson
Photo of Joshua Zive
Joshua Zive
