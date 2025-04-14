ARTICLE
14 April 2025

Imposition Of Reciprocal Tariffs By USA

TC
TPM Consultants

Contributor

TPM was founded in 1999 as the first firm dealing exclusively in the field of trade remedies. TPM has assisted domestic producers, in India and overseas, suffering due to cheap and unfair imports to avail the necessary protection under the umbrella of the WTO Agreements. TPM also assists exporters and importers facing trade remedial investigations in India or other countries. TPM has assisted exporters facing investigations in a number of jurisdictions such as China, Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Egypt, European Union, GCC, Indonesia, South Korea, Taiwan, Turkey, Ukraine and USA. TPM also provides services in the field of trade policy, non-tariff barriers, competition law, trade compliance, indirect taxation, trade monitoring and analysis. It also represents industries before the Government in matters involving customs policy.
US has imposed reciprocal tariffs, which will be effective from 5th April 2025.
United States International Law
US has imposed reciprocal tariffs, which will be effective from 5th April 2025. The tariffs have been imposed to address the national emergency posed by the large and persistent trade deficit.

A baseline tariff of 10% has been imposed across the board on all goods imported into USA. Good entering the country or withdrawn from warehouse for consumption after 12:01 Eastern Daylight Time on 5th April 2025 shall be subject to these duties.

For countries specified in Annex I, the reciprocal tariffs would be increased to a higher rate, as mentioned in Annex I. The higher tariffs would become effective from 12:01 Eastern Daylight Time on 9th April 2025. Imports from India would be subject to an ad valorem tariff of 27%.

The reciprocal tariffs would not apply to the following –

  • Imports of goods mentioned in Annex II.
  • Articles subject to 50 USC 1702(b)
  • Steel and aluminium articles, and autos / auto parts already subject to Section 232 tariffs
  • Copper, pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, and lumber articles
  • All articles that may become subject to future Section 232 tariffs
  • Bullion
  • Energy and other certain minerals that are not available in USA
  • Imports from Canada and Mexico that are subject to IEEPA orders

It has been notified that such reciprocal tariffs may be increased if trading partners retaliate, or the tariffs may be decreased if trading partners take significant steps to remedy non-reciprocal trade arrangements and align with the United States on economic and national security matters.

Annex I - https://www.whitehouse.gov/wp-content/uploads/2025/04/Annex-I.pdf

Annex II - https://www.whitehouse.gov/wp-content/uploads/2025/04/Annex-II.pdf

