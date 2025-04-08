Post Liberation Day Blues (Podcast)

infrastructure, finance and technology industries throughout the world. Our industry focus results in comprehensive state-of-the-art knowledge of the commercial, legal and governmental challenges faced by our clients and enables us to provide innovative solutions to facilitate transactions and resolve disputes.

In the aftermath of President Trump's "Liberation Day" tariff announcements, the Lobby Shop team breaks down the philosophy behind President Trump's new tariffs and the real world ramifications for both domestic and foreign policy. The team also examines reactions from the private sector and Congress, including the potential impact on the timing for the Republicans' plan to move forward on a tax package. With a multitude of scenarios playing out at once, the Lobby Shop team discusses the one question on many Americans minds: where do we go from here?

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.