8 April 2025

Post Liberation Day Blues (Podcast)

Bracewell

Contributor

In the aftermath of President Trump's "Liberation Day" tariff announcements, the Lobby Shop team breaks down the philosophy behind President Trump's...
United States International Law
Caitlin Sickles,Paul Nathanson,Joshua Zive
+1 Authors

In the aftermath of President Trump's "Liberation Day" tariff announcements, the Lobby Shop team breaks down the philosophy behind President Trump's new tariffs and the real world ramifications for both domestic and foreign policy. The team also examines reactions from the private sector and Congress, including the potential impact on the timing for the Republicans' plan to move forward on a tax package. With a multitude of scenarios playing out at once, the Lobby Shop team discusses the one question on many Americans minds: where do we go from here?

