Trucking's Gradual Turn: A Slow Recovery Unfolds As Overcapacity Normalizes

The trucking industry is showing early signs of recovery from a prolonged recession, with spot rates rising and overcapacity normalizing. However, growth remains modest, projected at only 1.6% for 2025. Challenges persist, including declining consumer confidence, elevated interest rates, and new tariffs affecting cross-border freight and operating costs. These factors could suppress demand and disrupt supply chains. Ankura's Performance Improvement team highlights strategies for shippers to navigate these uncertainties: staying informed, updating network models, building agility, diversifying carriers, and improving efficiencies. These actions are essential to mitigate the widespread impact of tariffs and market volatilities.

