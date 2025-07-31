AD/CVD Petitions On Solar Cells And Modules From India, Indonesia And Laos ("Solar IV")

Introduction

On July 17, 2025, the Alliance for American Solar Manufacturing and Trade, representing domestic manufacturers, filed petitions with the U.S. Department of Commerce (DOC) and the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC), seeking antidumping duties (AD) and countervailing duties (CVD) on imports of crystalline silicon photovoltaic (CSPV) cells and modules (CSPV solar products) from India, Indonesia and Laos.

These petitions follow similar proceedings that resulted in the imposition of AD or CVD duties on imports of CSPV solar products from China (in 2012, known as Solar I), China and Taiwan (in 2015, known as Solar II) and Cambodia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam (by a circumvention inquiry in 2023 and by new orders in 2025, known as Solar III). Additionally, in 2018, President Trump imposed global safeguard duties on imported CSPV solar modules and a tariff-rate quota on imported solar cells, which were extended by President Biden until February 2026.

Domestic manufacturers Hanwha Q CELLS USA Inc., First Solar Inc. and Mission Solar Energy LLC are members of the petitioning Alliance and are supported by Talon PV and other producers whose identity the petitions treat as confidential. The petitions allege competition with unfairly traded CSPV solar products from the targeted countries. Under U.S. law, a domestic industry can petition the government to initiate an AD investigation into the pricing of an imported product to determine whether it is sold in the United States at less than fair value (i.e., "dumped"). A domestic industry can also petition the government to initiate a CVD investigation regarding the alleged unfair subsidization of foreign producers by a foreign government. Additional duties can be imposed if DOC determines that imported goods are "dumped" and/or unfairly subsidized, and if the ITC makes an affirmative determination with respect to injury by reason of subject imports.

If the ITC and DOC make preliminary affirmative determinations, U.S. importers of CSPV solar products originating in the three countries will be required to post cash deposits in the amount of the AD and/or CVD duties for all entries on or after the date DOC's preliminary determinations are published in the Federal Register. The preliminary AD/CVD rates can change in the final DOC determinations, especially if foreign producers and their governments participate fully in the investigations.

Scope

The proposed scope, which is substantially similar to the scope of the recent Solar III cases, is provided in Attachment 1.

Foreign Producers and Exporters of Subject Merchandise

A list of foreign producers and exporters of solar products, as identified in the petitions, is provided in Attachment 2.

U.S. Importers of Subject Merchandise

A list of the U.S. importers of solar products, as identified in the petitions, is also provided in Attachment 3.

Alleged Margins of Dumping/Subsidization

Petitioners allege the following dumping margins:

India: 213.96%

Indonesia: 89.65%

Laos: 245.79% - 249.09%

DOC generally assigns duties at these alleged dumping rates to exporters that fail to cooperate during the investigation.

The petitions include no specific subsidy rates.

Potential Trade Impact

According to data from the petitions, imports of solar products from the targeted countries totaled $1.6 billion in 2024. Of this amount, $817 million was imported from India, $423 million from Indonesia and $388 million from Laos.

Estimated Schedule of Investigations

07/17/2025: Petitions filed.

09/02/2025: ITC preliminary injury determinations.

10/10/2025: DOC preliminary CVD determinations, if not postponed.

12/14/2025: DOC preliminary CVD determinations, if fully postponed.

12/24/2025: DOC preliminary AD determinations, if not postponed.

02/12/2025: DOC preliminary AD determinations, if fully postponed.

07/04/2026: DOC final AD and CVD determinations, if both preliminary and final determinations are fully postponed.

09/02/2026: AD/CVD orders published.

Attachments

