Trump Tariff Tracker -- March 12

Today, President Trump's adjustments to the existing Section 232 steel and aluminum tariffs come into effect.These adjustments impose a 25% ad valorem duty on imports of steel articles and derivative products with no exemptions or exclusions, and increase the ad valorem tariff rate on imports of aluminum articles and derivative products from 10% to 25% with no exemptions or exclusions. Click here if you'd like to read a concise summary of the impact these tariffs will have on supply chains that my colleagues and I have written.

Keeping track of all of the tariffs that have been promulgated or proposed during the Trump administration can be a head-spinning task. To help follow the proliferation of tariffs in the Trump Administration, I have put together the following list of each of the tariff measures that have been implemented, pending, or proposed since January 20,2025.

Here is the developing landscape of U.S. tariffs as of March 12, 2025:

This list will be updated weekly as new tariffs are implemented and new targets for tariffs are identified by President Trump and the administration.

