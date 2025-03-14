ARTICLE
14 March 2025

Trump Tariff Tracker -- March 12

BB
Baker Botts LLP

Contributor

Baker Botts LLP logo
Baker Botts is a leading global law firm. The foundation for our differentiated client support rests on our deep business acumen and technical experience built over decades of focused leadership in our sectors and practices. For more information, please visit bakerbotts.com.
Explore Firm Details
Today, President Trump's adjustments to the existing Section 232 steel and aluminum tariffs come into effect.
United States International Law
Matthew T. West

Today, President Trump's adjustments to the existing Section 232 steel and aluminum tariffs come into effect.These adjustments impose a 25% ad valorem duty on imports of steel articles and derivative products with no exemptions or exclusions, and increase the ad valorem tariff rate on imports of aluminum articles and derivative products from 10% to 25% with no exemptions or exclusions. Click here if you'd like to read a concise summary of the impact these tariffs will have on supply chains that my colleagues and I have written.

Keeping track of all of the tariffs that have been promulgated or proposed during the Trump administration can be a head-spinning task. To help follow the proliferation of tariffs in the Trump Administration, I have put together the following list of each of the tariff measures that have been implemented, pending, or proposed since January 20,2025.

Here is the developing landscape of U.S. tariffs as of March 12, 2025:

Country

U.S. Tariff Measure

Status

Global

Steel –25%ad valorem duty on imports of steel articles and derivative products with no exemptions or exclusions

Implemented: 3/12/2025

Proclamation on Sec. 232 Duties

Commerce Fed Reg Notice

Global

Aluminum –25%ad valorem duty on imports of aluminum articles and derivative products with no exemptions or exclusions

Implemented: 3/12/2025

Proclamation on Sec. 232 Duties

Commerce Fed Reg Notice

China

20%ad valorem duty on all products of China

Implemented:3/4/2025

CBPFed Reg Notice&Increase

Executive Order

Canada

10%ad valorem duty on energy

25%ad valorem duty on all other products of Canada

Suspended: 3/7/2025

Executive Order Suspending

CBP Fed Reg Notice

Executive Order

Mexico

25%ad valorem duty on all products of Mexico

Suspended:3/7/2025

Executive Order Suspending

CBP Fed Reg Notice

Executive Order

Global

Copper – potential tariffs on imports of copper and derivative products

Pending:Section 232 Investigation

Executive Order Initiating Investigation

Global

Lumber – potential tariffs on imports of timber, lumber, and their derivative products

Pending– Section 232 Investigation

Executive Order Initiating Investigation

China

Chinese Vessels -- Port Entry Fees up to $1.5 million on Chinese owned or built vessels

Pending– USTR Sec. 301 Investigation

USTR Fed Reg Notice

Public Hearing on 3/24/25

Global

Reciprocal tariffs imposed on all imports based on foreign tariff levels

Pending

Presidential Memorandum

Cabinet level analysis and recommendations for reciprocal tariffs expected 4/2/2205

E.U.

25% ad valorem duty on all products of the E.U.

Proposed: 2/26/2025

Global

Semiconductors – 25%+ tariffs on imports of semiconductors

Proposed: 2/18/2025

Expected early April

Global

Pharmaceuticals– 25%+ tariffs on imports of pharmaceuticals

Proposed: 2/18/2025

Expected early April

Global

Automobiles– 25%+ tariffs on imports of automobiles

Proposed: 2/18/2025

Expected early April

This list will be updated weekly as new tariffs are implemented and new targets for tariffs are identified by President Trump and the administration.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Matthew T. West
Matthew T. West
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More