THOMPSON COBURN TRADE ALERT – IMPORTS HEADLINE Request for Public Comments on Section 232 Investigation of Imports of Copper DATE 11 March 2025 AGENCY Bureau of Industry and Security, Office of Strategic Industries and Economic Security, U.S. Department of Commerce EFFECTIVE DATES 1 April 2025 – Deadline to submit comments BACKGROUND On February 25, 2025, the Trump Administration directed the Secretary of Commerce to conduct a 232 investigation into copper to determine whether imported copper and copper products impair the national security of the United States. DETAILS Pursuant to Trump's Feb. 25 order, the Department of Commerce initiated a Section 232 investigation into imports of copper on March 10, 2025. Commerce is seeking written comments, data, and information related to the national security impacts of copper supply.



Specific areas of interest include:

" Current and future demand for copper in defense, energy, and critical infrastructure

" Ability of domestic production, smelting, refining, and recycling to meet demand

" Role of foreign supply chains, particularly from major exporters, in meeting United States demands

" Concentration of United States copper imports from a small number of suppliers and the associated risks

" Impact of foreign government subsidies, overcapacity, and predatory trade practices on domestic industry competitiveness

" Impact of low copper prices due to dumping and state-sponsored overproduction

" Risks from potential export restrictions by foreign nations

" Feasibility of expanding domestic copper production to reduce dependence on imports

" Impact of current trade policies on domestic copper production and whether additional measures, including tariffs or quotas, are necessary to protect national security



Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962

Addressing the Threat to National Security from Imports of Copper – The White House

