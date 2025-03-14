ARTICLE
14 March 2025

Request For Public Comments On Section 232 Investigation Of Imports Of Copper

TC
Thompson Coburn LLP

Contributor

Request for Public Comments on Section 232 Investigation of Imports of Copper
United States International Law
J. Tyler Black, Evelyn Clark, Robert Shapiro
+2 Authors
In an era marked by global unrest, regulatory complexities, and a shifting market landscape, companies must remain diligent in their trade compliance procedures and stay apprised of changes in the law.

TC Trade Alerts will serve as a central resource for identifying the policy changes, executive orders, and necessary information and context regarding government actions affecting international trade.

See below for more information on the last TC Trade Alerts. If you have any questions about how this affects your business, please don't hesitate to contact one of our attorneys.

THOMPSON COBURN TRADE ALERT – IMPORTS
HEADLINE Request for Public Comments on Section 232 Investigation of Imports of Copper
DATE 11 March 2025
AGENCY Bureau of Industry and Security, Office of Strategic Industries and Economic Security, U.S. Department of Commerce
EFFECTIVE DATES 1 April 2025 – Deadline to submit comments
BACKGROUND On February 25, 2025, the Trump Administration directed the Secretary of Commerce to conduct a 232 investigation into copper to determine whether imported copper and copper products impair the national security of the United States.
DETAILS Pursuant to Trump's Feb. 25 order, the Department of Commerce initiated a Section 232 investigation into imports of copper on March 10, 2025. Commerce is seeking written comments, data, and information related to the national security impacts of copper supply.

Specific areas of interest include:
" Current and future demand for copper in defense, energy, and critical infrastructure
" Ability of domestic production, smelting, refining, and recycling to meet demand
" Role of foreign supply chains, particularly from major exporters, in meeting United States demands
" Concentration of United States copper imports from a small number of suppliers and the associated risks
" Impact of foreign government subsidies, overcapacity, and predatory trade practices on domestic industry competitiveness
" Impact of low copper prices due to dumping and state-sponsored overproduction
" Risks from potential export restrictions by foreign nations
" Feasibility of expanding domestic copper production to reduce dependence on imports
" Impact of current trade policies on domestic copper production and whether additional measures, including tariffs or quotas, are necessary to protect national security

Please refer to the Notice linked below in CITES for specific filing instructions. Comments can be submitted electronically at www.regulations.gov, ID No. BIS-2025-0010, and all comments should refer to X-RIN 0694-XC116.
BASIS Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962
CITES Unpublished Notice
Addressing the Threat to National Security from Imports of Copper – The White House

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

J. Tyler Black
Evelyn Clark
Sean McGowan
Robert Shapiro
Yasmin Younis
