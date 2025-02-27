U.S. Trade Representative Seeks Comments On Reciprocal Tariffs

Pursuant to a Federal Register notice ("Notice") released on February 20, 2025, the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) seeks public comments to identify unfair trade practices by other countries and to investigate harm to the United States from non-reciprocal trade arrangements. The USTR's request for comments is pursuant to the America First Trade Policy Presidential Memorandum and the Presidential Memorandum on Reciprocal Trade and Tariffs. For background on the "reciprocal tariffs," see our earlier trade alert, President Trump Announces Plan to Establish "Reciprocal Tariffs" on All Countries. The USTR will use the information to recommend appropriate actions to remedy such practices in a report to the President.

Interested parties are invited to provide information on a country-by-country basis regarding unfair trade practices or non-reciprocal trade arrangements. Submissions should include details about the specific country, the practice or arrangement of concern, its operation, and its impact on U.S. interests, with a quantification of the harm or cost involved. The USTR is particularly interested in submissions related to the largest trading economies, particularly G20 countries and those with the largest trade deficits in goods with the United States. Specific information sought by the USTR is described in the Notice.

The USTR Comments must be submitted through the online USTR portal by March 11, 2025, using docket number USTR-2025-0001. If you would like assistance in preparing or submitting a public comment, or if you have questions about the evolving tariff situation or proactive customs compliance generally, contact the attorneys at Torres Trade Law.

