Foley Automotive Update

Analysis by Julie Dautermann, Competitive Intelligence Analyst

Key Developments

OEMs/Suppliers

Ford informed suppliers it will delay the launch of its next-generation F-150 pickup truck , according to a report in Crain's Detroit.

informed suppliers it will delay the launch of its next-generation , according to a report in Crain's Detroit. Ford reported 2024 net income of $5.9 billion on total revenue of $185 billion, representing year-over-year increases of 37% and 5%, respectively. The automaker projected its 2025 operating profit could decline by 17% to 31% YOY due to challenges that include pricing competitiveness, lower sales volumes, and the expectation for up to $5.5 billion in losses for its EV and software operations .

Private equity firm KKR and Taiwanese electronics giant Hon Hai Precision Industry (Foxconn) were reported to be considering investments in Nissan following the automaker's breakdown of merger discussions with Honda .

GM laid off 79 hourly workers at its CAMI Assembly plant in Ingersoll, Ontario. The plant produces the BrightDrop electric commercial van.

Isuzu will invest $280 million to establish a commercial truck manufacturing plant in South Carolina .

will invest $280 million to establish a commercial truck manufacturing plant in . GM intends to close a plant in Shenyang, China, as part of a broader restructuring in the nation in response to declines in market share, according to unnamed sources in Reuters.

Market Trends and Regulatory

The Wall Street Journal provided a breakdown of the U.S. market share and production of certain overseas automakers that could be affected by new import tariffs .

The Alliance for Automotive Innovation expressed its support for the nomination of Jonathan Morrison to serve as Administrator of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration . Morrison most recently held a position at Apple, and he previously served as NHTSA's Chief Counsel during the first Trump administration.

to serve as Administrator of the . Morrison most recently held a position at Apple, and he previously served as NHTSA's Chief Counsel during the first Trump administration. A Rhode Island federal judge ruled on February 10 that substantive effects have persisted for the now-rescinded January 27 Office of Management and Budget memorandum (M-25-13) that called for a freeze on certain federal grants, loans and other financial assistance . The judge also "rejected the administration's argument that some funds — including assistance under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) — have remained properly frozen in an effort to 'root out fraud,' writing that his order required all frozen funding to be restored ."

Automakers are among the entities lobbying the Trump administration to pursue a gradual phaseout of certain EV tax credits rather than an abrupt end.

rather than an abrupt end. A Massachusetts federal judge ruled against automakers that sought to block implementation of the state's "right-to-repair" law . In the lawsuit filed in 2020, automakers had cited concerns that included cybersecurity risks and the potential for inconsistencies with certain federal laws.

Automotive News provided an overview of the manufacturing investments that could beat risk if the IRA or large portions of it are repealed.

Auto insurance costs may rise for consumers if vehicle repair costs are impacted by tariffs on auto parts .

A report in Automotive News predicts an increase in automotive plants with the flexibility to produce multiple propulsion systems .

. BYD is reported to be pursuing discussions to sell European automakers carbon credits to help mitigate the effects of stricter emissions standards in the European Union. The European Commission could announce an action plan next month in response to automakers' concerns over the compliance costs associated with 2025 CO 2 emissions targets in the bloc.

The European Commission could announce an action plan next month in response to automakers' concerns over the compliance costs associated with 2025 CO 2 emissions targets in the bloc. The Trump administration agreed to pause additional layoffs at the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, according to a February 14 court order. However, the future of the lending institutions' regulator is currently unclear.

Autonomous Technologies and Vehicle Software

BYD will include advanced driver-assistance systems as a standard feature in many of its future models sold in China at no additional cost to buyers. Capabilities of BYD's "God's Eye" system will vary depending on the vehicle classification. The automaker is also developing plans to integrate software from Chinese AI startup DeepSeek .

GM announced a goal for its Super Cruise hands-free driver-assist system to reach $2 billion in annual revenue within five years.

announced a goal for its hands-free driver-assist system to reach $2 billion in annual revenue within five years. Industry stakeholders at the 5g Automotive Association symposium emphasized the importance for automakers to invest in vehicle-to-everything (V2X) connectivity.

Lyft plans to debut driverless rides in Mobileye-powered robotaxis as soon as next year, beginning in Dallas.

Electric Vehicles and Low Emissions Technology

J.D. Power predicts 2025 U.S. EV market share will hold at 9.1% ,to match last year's sales levels of 1.2 million units.

will hold at ,to match last year's sales levels of 1.2 million units. Toyota plansto begin shipping batteries for North American electrified vehicles from its Battery Manufacturing North Carolina plant in April 2025. This is Toyota's first in-house battery manufacturing plant outside Japan and it represents nearly a $14 billion investment.

plansto begin shipping batteries for North American electrified vehicles from its Battery Manufacturing North Carolina plant in April 2025. This is Toyota's first in-house battery manufacturing plant outside Japan and it represents nearly a $14 billion investment. Electric truck maker Nikola filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Automaker-backed EV charging company Ionna plans to continue adding infrastructure at pace without relying on NEVI funding, with a priority on hubs around cities to serve drivers that are not able to install a home charger.

plans to continue adding infrastructure at pace without relying on NEVI funding, with a priority on hubs around cities to serve drivers that are not able to install a home charger. Rivian's electric van is now available for purchase by any entities with a fleet of commercial vehicles. The vehicles were previously exclusively sold to Amazon.

electric van is now available for purchase by any entities with a fleet of commercial vehicles. The vehicles were previously exclusively sold to Amazon. A group of Republican senators introduced legislation to establish a $1,000 tax on new EV purchases to fund federal road repairs.

