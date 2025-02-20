Department Of Commerce Pauses Processing Of All New Export License Applications

The Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS), the export licensing arm of the Department of Commerce, has reportedly paused processing of all new export license applications without explanation, according to multiple sources within the industry and further confirmed by Buchanan's team of export compliance attorneys.

License applications filed with BIS from the beginning of February onward will be paused for processing and review. BIS licensing officers have confirmed that the agency was told to "hold without action" all new export license applications filed after February 5, 2025. The agency has not issued a formal statement or any other form of guidance for what industry can expect for recently filed applications or applications that will be submitted in the coming weeks and months.

The pause comes as a result of an apparent review of policy that has immediate implications for the industry. With no guidance or statement issued by BIS, industry has no clear standard with which to operate, and this pause will undoubtedly extend already lengthy license application review timelines. This pause is not expected to implicate license applications filed with the Directorate of Defense Trade Control (DDTC).

Buchanan reached out to officials at BIS and confirmed that the pause is currently in effect and at this time does not have an expected end date. The official noted that certain urgent license applications may be able to push through the pause and proceed to adjudication.

