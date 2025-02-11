GGI And Braumiller (Video)

GGI Geneva Group International is the leading multi-disciplinary association of professional services firms worldwide (1995-2025). The current 4200 member global alliance of: independent professional law, accounting, audit, and consulting firms represent 126 different countries. All member firms are fully vetted and represent the highest standards of client service within their respective practice area. We at Braumiller Law Group and Braumiller Consulting Group are proud to be the exclusive firms in North America within GGi for International Trade and Customs Compliance.
Check out our new Digital Magazine Get the inside scoop on the Braumiller Law Group & Braumiller Consulting Group "peeps." Expertise in International Trade Compliance.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.