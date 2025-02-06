ARTICLE
6 February 2025

New Tariffs On Mexico And Canada Delayed By One Month

Brooke Ringel ,Paul C. Rosenthal, and Maggie Crosswy

Today, President Trump reached separate agreements with the leaders of Mexico and Canada to delay implementation of tariffs announced over the weekend and originally set to take effect at 12:01 a.m. tomorrow (February 4). In both instances, the leaders agreed to delay implementation of the tariffs – and retaliatory measures – for at least a one month period.

The delays followed additional border security commitments by Mexico and Canada. In a Truth Social post, President Trump announced that Mexico would "immediately" supply 10,000 soldiers to the U.S.-Mexico border "specifically designed to stop the flow of fentanyl and illegal migrants." Separately, in a post announcing the 30-day delay for the Canadian tariffs, Prime Minister Trudeau said his government would take additional measures related to border security and illicit fentanyl.

President Trump has tapped Secretary Rubio (State), Secretary Bessent (Treasury) and Secretary-designate Lutnick (Commerce) to lead negotiations toward a more permanent solution.

As we previously reported, President Trump on Saturday night signed Executive Orders placing additional duties on all imports from Canada, Mexico, and China under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA). The Government of Canada announced its retaliation plans on Sunday. As of this writing, there has not been an agreement to delay implementation of the new 10 percent tariff on Chinese imports.

