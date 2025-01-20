Trump Tariffs Survival Guide: 10 Strategies For U.S. Importers

Tariffs remain the focus of the incoming Trump Administration. Over the past several months, the announcements from president-elect Trump and his transition team have been dynamic. We expect the Trump trade policy team to use creative methods to deliver aggressive new tariff policies this year.

There are several strategies U.S. importers may consider to cope with the anticipated tariff increases. Some of the strategies are lessons learned during the first Trump Administration (e.g., to mitigate the impact of the Section 301 tariffs on Chinese-origin imports). The key to success remains to plan ahead, understand the laws, and weigh all options.

Potential New U.S. Import Tariffs

Before turning to strategies, we outline the potential types of tariffs that have been shared by Trump insiders. For each type, we cover the potential tariff action, timing for such imposition, and our assessment of the potential likelihood of imposition. Exporters, please note that we may expect to see other countries impose retaliatory tariffs against imports from the United States following the increase of U.S. import tariffs. China, Canada, Mexico and the EU have all threatened such tariffs.

Chinese-Origin Goods . Potential Tariff Action : Currently, the Section 301 tariffs on most imports of Chinese-origin goods are largely in the 25-50 percent range. During the Trump presidential campaign, we heard about a 60 percent tariff on all Chinese-origin goods. At the end of November 2024, president-elect Trump announced immediately upon taking office, tariffs on imports from China would increase by 10 percent. When coupled with the existing Section 301 tariffs, that action would result in a 35 to 60 percent tariff on such imports. Timing : Such a tariff could be imposed using the same Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974, but that method would take several months to implement. The wild card option under consideration (leaked on January 8, 2025) would be to use the president's emergency authority under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act of 1977 (IEEPA), which would enable the incoming Administration to impose tariffs almost immediately. IEEPA has not been used previously to implement tariffs, so any such tariff action could be a bit of the Wild West. Likelihood : Very likely.

. Chinese-Owned or Operated Ports . Potential Tariff Action : During the Trump presidential campaign, we heard brief threats about the imposition of tariffs on any goods, regardless of country of origin, that entered the United States through any Chinese-owned or operated ports. Timing : Such a tariff could be implemented quickly after inauguration. Congress has delegated broad authority to the Executive Branch to impose tariffs for reasons of national security. Thus, the same IEEPA-type action could authorize such tariffs immediately upon inauguration, or potentially even Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act. Any Section 232 action would require several months. Likelihood : Not likely.

. Mexico and Canada . Potential Tariff Action : Trump has all but promised a 25 percent tariff on all imports from United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) partners Canada and Mexico. The USMCA was negotiated by the first Trump Administration. The agreement has a national security carveout (a theme here) that enables a party to the agreement to apply measures it considers necessary for protection of its own essential security interests. Thus, the USMCA gives the incoming Administration the pretext it needs to impose such tariffs. Timing : Such a tariff could again be implemented quickly using IEEPA or much longer should negotiations drag on related to any such tariff. The immediate imposition of such a tariff would be aggressive, though not impossible. There is a decent chance the threat is being used as a negotiating tool (or stick) ahead of the 2026 joint review of the USMCA by the member parties. Likelihood : Possible, but more likely used as negotiating leverage.

. Universal Tariff . Potential Tariff Action : The incoming Administration has also announced the potential for a 10 or even 20 percent universal tariff. Such a tariff would apply to all imports from all countries. However, in recent weeks, we have seen leaks that such a universal tariff would be targeted to imports relating to national security as follows: defense industrial supply chain (through tariffs on steel, iron, aluminum and copper); critical medical supplies (syringes, needles, vials and pharmaceutical materials); and energy production (batteries, rare earth minerals and even solar panels). Timing : Such a tariff could again be implemented quickly using again using national security arguments. There are also recent reports that it would be phased in gradually to minimize disruption to supply chains and financial markets. Likelihood : A broad universal tariff is not likely, but also not impossible. A universal tariff targeting imports relating to national security considerations is fairly likely.

. Antidumping and Countervailing Duties . Potential Tariff Action : President-elect Trump's team is committed to the fair trade end of the free trade/fair trade spectrum. The main tool in that arsenal is an old one: antidumping duties and countervailing duties (AD/CVD). We expect the use of the AD/CVD laws to increase steadily during the incoming Trump administration. One major focus will be anti-circumvention proceedings that are designed to punish imports from countries where foreign manufacturers under AD/CVD orders may try to shift their production. Timing : AD/CVD cases are slow by nature. No real changes will be noticeable until 2026 or 2027. Likelihood : Very likely.

.

Top 10 Tariff Coping Strategies

The potential for new tariffs is substantial. We provide the following for consideration in preparing for such actions. Any plan requires tailoring to specific supply chains, products, and compliance realities. Sometimes a combination of the below strategies may be necessary.

Contract Negotiation: Review supplier and customer contracts to assess the assignment of liability for tariff increases; and negotiate favorable tariff burden-sharing. Supply Chain Management: Consider suppliers in countries subject to lower tariffs, but be aware of the potential for AD/CVD and circumvention issues. Also consider sourcing a different product or raw material subject to a lower tariff rate. Don't forget to examine whether manufacture in a third country using raw materials from a high tariff country creates a "substantial transformation," such that the end product would be considered to originate in the third country. And of course, to the extent possible, review the possibility of sourcing from domestic suppliers. Trade Agreements: Consider sourcing from countries subject to free trade agreements with the United States, which would enable duty-free imports. But do not assume that Canadian and Mexican goods will be duty-free; be aware of the potential of a national security-based tariff or renegotiated USMCA. Trade Preference Programs: Keep an eye on potential programs that provide duty-free imports. For example, past programs included the Generalized System of Preferences (GSP) and the Miscellaneous Tariff Bill (MTB). But be aware that the GSP and MTB programs have been languishing without reauthorization by Congress for years. In-Bond Shipments and Foreign Trade Zones (FTZ): If a company's supply chain involves goods transiting through the United States, for sale elsewhere, consider use of in-bond shipments or an FTZ, where tariffs do not normally apply. But be aware that in-bond and FTZ schemes can involve high storage fees, rigorous accounting procedures, and other costs. Duty Drawback: If manufacturing products in the United States for export, consider making use of a drawback program. Drawback enables importers to obtain refunds of certain U.S. duties paid on the imported component goods or materials. Section 301 duties are eligible for drawback, but AD/CVD are not. Exclusions: If new tariffs are issued under Sections 301 or 232, consider seeking a tariff exclusion if such an administrative process is provided. Comments: If Sections 301 or 232 are used, we expect to see a notice and comment period as part of the rulemaking, which should provide interested parties an opportunity to comment on the economic impact of the proposed tariffs. Congressional Relations: Consider whether outreach to congressional delegations could help in any tariff mitigation strategy. Litigation: We expect multiple lawsuits challenging the authority to impose certain tariffs. But U.S. courts have generally been receptive to the national security justifications offered for such tariffs, and the timeline to resolve such actions requires years.

In sum, while the imposition of additional tariffs will be challenging for U.S. importers, there are several possible strategies that may reduce certain negative impacts of these tariffs. All importers must carefully analyze any supply chain changes under the applicable laws, and each decision should be well documented and supported by the company's written import policies and procedures.