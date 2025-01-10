A Look At Anticipated ITAR Rulemaking Developments For 2025

Highlights

Following the most significant rulemaking activity since 2016, the U.S. Department of State's Directorate of Defense Trade Controls (DDTC) plans another year of substantial International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR) rulemaking in 2025.

DDTC's rulemaking plans include considerable attention on the U.S. Munitions List (USML), as Congress now mandates the list is reviewed every three years.

There are 14 total rulemakings planned, including eight that are specific to the USML and cover space-related controls and emerging technologies.

The U.S. Department of State's Directorate of Defense Trade Controls (DDTC) has unveiled an ambitious regulatory agenda for 2025, with 14 planned actions that will significantly revise the International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR) and U.S. Munitions List (USML). This agenda follows a landmark 2024 that saw the most substantial number of regulatory revisions and proposals in nearly a decade. Released as part of the semiannual Unified Agenda of Regulatory and Deregulatory Actions, these planned rules chart DDTC's regulatory course for the next 12 months and beyond. This Holland & Knight alert analyzes the key developments ahead.

Anticipated Developments

DDTC's anticipated rulemaking list includes 14 intended actions:

USML Revisions. DDTC expects to issue eight rulemakings seeking to revise the USML. A greater focus on the USML is expected as the list has seen few changes since 2016 and Congress now requires DDTC to review the USML every three years. The eight anticipated rulemaking include:

Final Rule Regarding the Australia and United Kingdom Exemptions. DDTC expects to issue a final rule regarding the new licensing exemption in ITAR Section 126.7 for Australia and the United Kingdom and the expedited review policy in ITAR Section 126.15 for Australia, the U.K. and Canada. Though those regulatory changes are in furtherance of the trilateral security partnership between Australia, the U.K. and U.S. (AUKUS), the exemptions and expedited review policies are not limited to AUKUS-related activities. The interim final rule took effect on Sept. 1, 2024, and DDTC received at least 12 public comments. This rulemaking action item has been on DDTC's regulatory agenda since fall 2024.

Final Rule Concerning Technical Data Releases to Foreign Persons. DDTC plans to issue a final rule to change how the ITAR handles "deemed exports" and "deemed reexports" of technical data to foreign persons so there is "a release only to any countries in which that foreign person currently holds citizenship or permanent residency." The ITAR currently controls such releases "to all countries in which the foreign person has held or holds citizenship or holds permanent residency." DDTC issued a proposed rule regarding this rulemaking in February 2022. This rulemaking action item has been on DDTC's regulatory agenda since fall 2022.

Proposed Rule Concerning Regular Employees. DDTC intends to issue another proposed rule to revise the meaning of a regular employee within ITAR Section 120.64. Specifically, the proposed revisions would update the definition by allowing "subject persons to work remotely" and clarifying "the contractual relationships that meet the definition of regular employee." The first proposed rule, published in May 2021, received several public comments critical of the proposed approach to distinguishing between contract employees based on the duration of employment. This rulemaking action item has been on DDTC's regulatory agenda since fall 2021.

Final Rule Clarifying Certain Noncontrolled Events. DDTC plans to finalize the 2019 interim final rule for ITAR Section 120.54, which includes the cloud computer rule. These changes are apparently unrelated to the recent revisions to this section that added two noncontrolled events and became effective in September 2024. This rulemaking action item has been on DDTC's regulatory agenda since spring 2020.

Proscribed Country List Revisions. DDTC plans to issue a final rule to amend the ITAR's proscribed country list "to reflect recently adopted United Nations Security Council Resolutions concerning the Democratic Republic of the Congo." This rulemaking action item has been on DDTC's regulatory agenda since spring 2024.

Final Rule for Corrections and Clarifications. DDTC expects to issue a final rule that will make unspecified "technical clarifications and corrections." This rulemaking action item has been on DDTC's regulatory agenda since spring 2017.

Long-Term Developments

In addition to the above list, DDTC identified two long-term regulatory actions that the agency is planning but does not expect to take action on within the next 12 months:

Proposed Rule Consolidating Licensing Provisions and Exemptions. DDTC plans to issue a proposed rule involving the consolidation of ITAR Parts 123, 124 and 125. The consolidation will place most licensing exemptions in Part 125, while Part 123 will focus on the licensing requirements and Part 124 on the licensing process. The Defense Trade Advisory Group (DTAG) reviewed this consolidation process in October 2023. This rulemaking action item has been on DDTC's regulatory agenda since spring 2017.

Final Rule Concerning the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Exemption. DDTC is preparing a final rule "to expand the list of personal protective equipment covered by the exemption in ITAR section 123.17." DTAG reviewed this exemption in May 2021 and submitted proposed revisions based on its recommendations. This rulemaking action item has been on DDTC's regulatory agenda since spring 2021.

Next Steps

Regulated parties affected by or interested in these rulemaking developments should monitor their progress and consider submitting public comments to help shape the rule when the applicable notice appears in the Federal Register. When the new regulatory revisions are finalized, regulated parties should also update their compliance programs accordingly.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.