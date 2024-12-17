ARTICLE
17 December 2024

French Insider Episode 37: Trump's Trade War: Tariffs And Their Impact On The Global Economy With Reid Whitten Of Sheppard Mullin (Podcast)

SM

In this episode of French Insider, Reid Whitten, Managing Partner of Sheppard Mullin's London office and leader of the firm's CFIUS team, joins host and Sheppard Mullin's...
United States International Law
Reid Whitten and Valérie Demont


In this episode of French Insider, Reid Whitten, Managing Partner of Sheppard Mullin's London office and leader of the firm's CFIUS team, joins host and Sheppard Mullin's French Desk Co-Chair, Valérie Demont, to discuss the incoming Trump Administration's proposed tariffs and their potential impact on international trade.

CLICK HERE TO READ TRANSCRIPT

What We Discussed in This Episode:

  • President-Elect Trump has signaled his intention to actively use tariffs as a key tool in trade policy. What has he said on the subject so far, and what can we expect on a general level?
  • Where does Europe stand in terms of these tariffs, and will French products be impacted?
  • Can we expect a process for tariff exemption under the incoming administration?
  • What do we know about the pick for Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent, and his views on tariffs?
  • If these tariff policies are implemented and enforced as planned, what effects could they have on existing multilateral or bilateral agreements, and what global response might we see?
  • What should businesses consider as they prepare for these tariffs, and are there any immediate steps they can take to better position themselves?
  • Are there any developments within the United States that could make relocating production domestically more cost-effective for businesses?
  • What was the outcome of the previous Trump Administration's tariff policy, and did they accomplish President Trump's goals?

Authors

Reid Whitten

Valérie Demont
