US Elections Are Just Days Away: What The Next Four Years May Bring To The Trade Agenda (Podcast)

In the latest installment of Five Questions, Five Answers, host Birgit Matthiesen is joined by colleagues Dan Renberg, former member of the Board of Directors of the Export-Import Bank of the United States, and Kelsey Griswold-Berger, former long-time Congressional senior staff member who served as senior trade advisor to Finance Committee member Senator Richard Burr (R-NC).

They delve into the differing trade priorities of the presidential candidates, Former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, while also exploring the future of trade agreements, the significance of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), the dynamics of congressional races, and more.

Highlights of the conversation include:

How the two candidates differ on US trade policy.

Insights into how congressional leadership will influence trade priorities.

The future of the USMCA under either Administration.

How ongoing geopolitical tensions are reshaping trade negotiations for the years ahead.

