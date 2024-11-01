ARTICLE
1 November 2024

US Elections Are Just Days Away: What The Next Four Years May Bring To The Trade Agenda (Podcast)

AF
ArentFox Schiff

Contributor

ArentFox Schiff logo
Explore Firm Details
In the latest installment of Five Questions, Five Answers, host Birgit Matthiesen is joined by colleagues Dan Renberg, former member of the Board of Directors of the Export-Import Bank...
United States International Law
Photo of Birgit Matthiesen
Photo of Dan H. Renberg
Photo of Kelsey Griswold-Berger*
Authors

In the latest installment of Five Questions, Five Answers, host Birgit Matthiesen is joined by colleagues Dan Renberg, former member of the Board of Directors of the Export-Import Bank of the United States, and Kelsey Griswold-Berger, former long-time Congressional senior staff member who served as senior trade advisor to Finance Committee member Senator Richard Burr (R-NC). 

1538268a.jpg

They delve into the differing trade priorities of the presidential candidates, Former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, while also exploring the future of trade agreements, the significance of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), the dynamics of congressional races, and more.

Highlights of the conversation include:

  • How the two candidates differ on US trade policy.
  • Insights into how congressional leadership will influence trade priorities.
  • The future of the USMCA under either Administration.
  • How ongoing geopolitical tensions are reshaping trade negotiations for the years ahead.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Birgit Matthiesen
Birgit Matthiesen
Photo of Dan H. Renberg
Dan H. Renberg
Photo of Kelsey Griswold-Berger*
Kelsey Griswold-Berger*
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More