ARTICLE
23 July 2024

USPTO Issues AI Subject Matter Eligibility Guidance

OM
Oblon, McClelland, Maier & Neustadt, L.L.P

Contributor

Oblon, McClelland, Maier & Neustadt, L.L.P logo
Oblon is among the largest US law firms that exclusively practice IP law. Businesses worldwide depend on Oblon to establish, protect and leverage their IP assets. Our team of 100+ legal professionals includes some of the country’s most respected practitioners. Most attorneys hold advanced degrees in engineering, physics, chemistry, biotechnology and other scientific disciplines. Oblon is headquartered within steps of the USPTO office in Alexandria, Virginia. 
Explore
The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued an update to the guidance on patent subject matter eligibility to address artificial intelligence
United States Intellectual Property
Photo of Sameer Gokhale
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued an update to the guidance on patent subject matter eligibility to address artificial intelligence (AI). This update provides further clarity and consistency on how the USPTO and applicants should evaluate subject matter eligibility of claims in patent applications and patents involving inventions related to AI technology. The guidance update also announces three new examples of how to apply this guidance through a few key technologies.

The guidance update provides a discussion on certain areas of the guidance that are particularly relevant to AI inventions, including discussions of Federal Circuit decisions on subject matter eligibility.

The three new examples provide hypothetical claims in certain situations, and offers exemplary determinations as to whether a claim recites an abstract idea or whether a claim integrates the abstract idea into a practical application. These examples are meant to assist USPTO personnel in applying the USPTO's subject matter eligibility guidance to AI inventions during patent examination, appeal, and post-grant proceedings.

The full text of the guidance update is available on the USPTO's Latest AI news and reports webpage and the corresponding examples are available on the AI-related resources webpage. The USPTO will accept public comments on the guidance update and the examples through September 16, 2024 (see the Federal Register Notice).

We will take a deep dive on the new examples provided by the USPTO in upcoming publications to the AI Patent Blog.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Sameer Gokhale
Sameer Gokhale
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More