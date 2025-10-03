ARTICLE
3 October 2025

Ten Minute Interview: Unique Insurance Considerations For High Net Worth Individuals (Video)

United States Insurance
Brian L. Lucareli and Ethan Lenz
Brian Lucareli, director of Foley Private Client Services (PCS) and co-chair of the Family Offices group, sits down with Ethan Lenz, partner and former chair of our Insurance practice, for a 10-minute interview to discuss unique insurance considerations for high net worth individuals and family offices. During the session, Ethan provided an overview of the type of insurance high net worth individuals and family offices should consider and the associated risks. He also touched on the insurance considerations for family office portfolio companies and investments.

Brian L. Lucareli
Ethan Lenz
