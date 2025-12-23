ARTICLE
23 December 2025

The Importance Of Buy-sell Agreements And Insurance (Video)

Jay Pelham and Jared Kornfeld
Buy-sell agreements are an important part of financial planning for business owners in closely-held partnerships or small businesses, and supporting those agreements with life insurance for the benefit of each shareholder is often necessary.

In this discussion, Jay Pelham and Jared Kornfeld of Kaufman Rossin Insurance Services review the different types of buy-sell agreements, including entity purchase and cross-purchase plans, as well as the specific benefits to business owners.

WATCH VIDEO

Jay Pelham
Jared Kornfeld
