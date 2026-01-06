Louisiana Employers Must Display Updated Unemployment Insurance Poster

Louisiana Works (formerly known as the Louisiana Workforce Commission) issued an updated Unemployment Insurance poster, effective December 31, 2025, reflecting key changes to unemployment insurance eligibility and requirements under Act 151 passed during the 2025 Regular Legislative Session.

A central change highlighted on the new poster is an increase in required weekly work search activities for individuals claiming unemployment benefits. For new claims filed on or after January 4, 2026, claimants must complete five valid work search actions each week, up from the previous requirement of three valid work search actions each week. Valid work search activities include applying for jobs, attending interviews, updating a resume, or participating in job search or training programs.

Louisiana employers can download the updated poster here and should display it alongside other mandatory workplace postings where all employees can easily see it as soon as possible.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.