3 Smart Life Insurance Moves To Make Now

Life insurance is more than just protection—it can be a tool for building financial flexibility, preserving wealth, and planning your legacy.

Kaufman Rossin, one of the top CPA and advisory firms in the U.S., has guided businesses and their leaders for more than six decades. 600+ employees deliver traditional audit, tax, and accounting, plus business consulting, risk advisory and forensic advisory services. Affiliates offer wealth, insurance, and fund administration. We’ve earned many awards, but we’re most proud of our Best of Accounting®️ Award for superior client service for four years running, because it’s based on ratings from more than 1,000 of our clients.

Article Insights

Jared Kornfeld’s articles from Kaufman Rossin are most popular: in United States

with readers working within the Basic Industries, Property and Telecomms industries Kaufman Rossin are most popular: within Government, Public Sector and Accounting and Audit topic(s)

with Finance and Tax Executives

Life insurance is more than just protection—it can be a tool for building financial flexibility, preserving wealth, and planning your legacy. These three strategic moves can help make sure your policy aligns with your evolving goals.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.