Important Insurance Guidance For Those Affected By The Recent Southern California Wildfires

The California Insurance Commissioner recently issued a bulletin with critical information regarding insurance payment obligations following a declared emergency.

The bulletin addresses the following important topics:

Advanced Living Expenses – Obligation to provide at least 4 months; Payment of Contents Without an Inventory – No less than 30% of dwelling coverage up to a maximum of $250,000; Rebuilding in Current Location or New Location; Time Limits to Collect; Ability to Combine Structure Coverages to Rebuild; Obligation to Renew Policy.

At JMBM, we understand how overwhelming this time can be for property owners, hotel operators, and other businesses affected by the wildfires. Our Wildfire Response Group is here to provide specialized and rapid assistance, ensuring you receive the insurance benefits and protections you're entitled to under California law.

