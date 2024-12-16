Challenging Unwarranted Insurer Reservations Of "Rights" (Video)

Lowenstein Sandler is a national law firm with over 350 lawyers working from five offices in New York, Palo Alto, New Jersey, Utah, and Washington, D.C. We represent clients in virtually every sector of the global economy, with particular strength in the areas of technology, life sciences, and investment funds.

self

Eric Jesse, partner in Lowenstein Sandler's Insurance Recovery Group, exposes how insurers frequently assert unwarranted "rights", such as recouping defense costs, capping payments to panel counsel rates, and improperly allocating costs between covered and non-covered claims, urging policyholders to challenge these unjustified claims.

Speakers:

Eric Jesse, Partner, Insurance Recovery

READ THE TRANSCRIPT



Eric Jesse: Hi, I'm Eric Jesse, partner in Lowenstein Sandler's Insurance Recovery Group. Welcome to "In the Know."

Today we're going to discuss three rights that insurers frequently reserve without any basis for doing so. Insurers acknowledging a defense obligation often do so alongside a reservation of rights letter that identifies coverage defenses that may or may not impact their obligation to ultimately indemnify the insured.

Although the insurer's offer of a defense may seem like good news, that does not warrant a response. Policyholders should carefully examine the insurer's reservations to determine whether they are grounded in the language of the policy. Insurers frequently try to minimize their coverage obligation through the reservation of rights that they have no valid basis to invoke.