ARTICLE
10 July 2024

Contributors Speak Up On Purdue Pharma

W
WilmerHale

Contributor

WilmerHale logo
WilmerHale provides legal representation across a comprehensive range of practice areas critical to the success of its clients. With a staunch commitment to public service, the firm is a leader in pro bono representation. WilmerHale is 1,000 lawyers strong with 12 offices in the United States, Europe and Asia.
Explore
In a feature published by the Creditor Rights Coalition, Partner Phil Anker discusses the impact he anticipates the Purdue Pharma ruling may have on Chapter 11 cases not involving alleged mass tort liability.
United States Insolvency/Bankruptcy/Re-Structuring
Photo of Philip D. Anker
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

In a feature published by the Creditor Rights Coalition, Partner Phil Anker discusses the impact he anticipates the Purdue Pharma ruling may have on Chapter 11 cases not involving alleged mass tort liability.

Excerpt: "First, Purdue, of course, does not limit the ability of the debtor itself to obtain a discharge of its own liability or, perhaps more importantly, for third parties to settle with the bankruptcy estate and obtain a full release of estate causes of action against them. In my experience, sponsors and other controlling shareholders, as well as directors and officers, typically face more exposure to estate causes of action than to claims that truly belong to individual creditors."

Read the full feature.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Philip D. Anker
Philip D. Anker
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More