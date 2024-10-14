Overview

The pet grooming and boarding industry in the U.S. is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing number of pet owners seeking professional services for their beloved companions. As pets are considered members of the family, owners are investing more time and money into ensuring their pets are well-groomed and properly cared for when they are away. With a highly fragmented market structure and evolving consumer demands, this industry presents a compelling opportunity for consolidation.

Market Size and Growth

The pet care industry has seen remarkable growth, with Americans spending $147 billion on their pets in 2023, of which nearly $15 billion was allocated to grooming and boarding services. Pet owners are increasingly willing to spend money on premium services that offer convenience, personalized care, and a comfortable environment for their pets. This substantial market size, combined with a lack of dominant high market share competitors, coupled with consistent growth rates, creates an attractive environment for consolidation strategies.

Source: IBISWorld | Pet Grooming & Boarding in the US, August 2024

Source: IBISWorld | Pet Grooming & Boarding in the US, August 2024

The industry has seen consistent annual growth rates, reflecting the increasing number of pet owners and their willingness to spend on premium services. Key factors contributing to this growth include the following.

As of 2023, 66% of U.S. households own a pet, recently dropping from a pandemic high of 70%. Humanization of Pets: Pets are increasingly seen as family members, leading to higher expectations for their care and comfort during boarding.

Pets are increasingly seen as family members, leading to higher expectations for their care and comfort during boarding. Urbanization and Travel Trends: With more people living in urban areas and traveling for work or leisure, the need for reliable pet boarding services has grown.

Source: Statista

A Fragmented Landscape

The pet grooming and boarding sector is characterized by its highly fragmented nature, presenting a prime opportunity for consolidation. This fragmentation is largely due to low barriers to entry, the localized nature of services, and diverse consumer preferences. With over 160,000 establishments operating in the industry, no single player holds more than 5% market share as of 2023.1

The industry can be segmented into various types of facilities:

Traditional Kennels. Basic boarding services with individual kennels or runs, typically offering feeding, exercise, and basic care.

Basic boarding services with individual kennels or runs, typically offering feeding, exercise, and basic care. Luxury Pet Resorts. High-end facilities offering spacious accommodations, play areas, grooming, and even spa services for pets.

High-end facilities offering spacious accommodations, play areas, grooming, and even spa services for pets. In-Home Boarding. A more personalized service where pets stay in a caretaker's home, providing a home-like environment.

A more personalized service where pets stay in a caretaker's home, providing a home-like environment. Veterinary Clinics. Many veterinary clinics offer boarding services, providing peace of mind for pet owners concerned about their pet's health.

Additionally, the industry is marked by high turnover rates, limited economies of scale for smaller operators, and varied adoption of modern technologies. These factors contribute to operational inefficiencies and inconsistent service quality across the sector.

This fragmented landscape creates significant opportunities for strategic consolidation, offering the potential for operational efficiencies, brand building, and technology integration on a larger scale. There is also significant potential to leverage economies of scale, standardize operations, and create strong regional or national brands in a largely unbranded market.

Factors Driving Consolidation Opportunities

1. Economies of Scale

Consolidated operations can achieve significant cost savings through:

Bulk Purchasing Power to negotiate better prices for supplies and access higher-quality products at lower costs. This improves service quality and margins across all locations.

to negotiate better prices for supplies and access higher-quality products at lower costs. This improves service quality and margins across all locations. Streamlined Marketing and Administrative Functions to centralize marketing efforts and back-office operations like accounting, HR, and IT support. This reduces overhead costs and improves operational efficiency.

to centralize marketing efforts and back-office operations like accounting, HR, and IT support. This reduces overhead costs and improves operational efficiency. Optimized Facility Utilization that balances capacity across multiple locations and shares specialized equipment, maximizing occupancy rates and resource efficiency.

that balances capacity across multiple locations and shares specialized equipment, maximizing occupancy rates and resource efficiency. Enhanced Bargaining Power to negotiate better terms with service providers, landlords, and insurance companies due to larger-scale operations.

2. Technology Integration

Many small, independent operators lack the capital to invest in modern technologies that are crucial. Integrating technology into the business can streamline operations, improve customer experience, and increase efficiency.

Webcams and Live Streaming allow pet owners to check in on their pets remotely, providing peace of mind.

allow pet owners to check in on their pets remotely, providing peace of mind. Mobile Apps that can be used for booking, communication, and real-time updates on pets' activities and well-being.

that can be used for booking, communication, and real-time updates on pets' activities and well-being. Automated Feeding and Monitoring Systems that ensure pets receive consistent care, even in the absence of staff.

that ensure pets receive consistent care, even in the absence of staff. Data-driven decision-making can also help facilities optimize operations and personalize services. For example, tracking pet preferences, health data, and behavior patterns can enable more tailored care and improve customer satisfaction.

can also help facilities optimize operations and personalize services. For example, tracking pet preferences, health data, and behavior patterns can enable more tailored care and improve customer satisfaction. Customer engagement strategies are also essential to fostering loyalty and enhancing service visibility. Engaging pet owners through various channels, such as social media platforms, email newsletters, and loyalty programs can help drive differentiation.

3. Service Diversification

Pet boarding facilities can also diversify their offerings to include additional services.

Daycare provides daily care and socialization for pets whose owners work long hours.

provides daily care and socialization for pets whose owners work long hours. Training focused on behavior and obedience as part of the boarding package.

focused on behavior and obedience as part of the boarding package. Pet Transportation such as pick-up and drop-off services to increase convenience for pet owners.

such as pick-up and drop-off services to increase convenience for pet owners. Senior Pet specialization that accommodates and cares for older pets with specific health needs.

specialization that accommodates and cares for older pets with specific health needs. Exotic Pet boarding for less common pets, such as birds, reptiles, and small mammals.

boarding for less common pets, such as birds, reptiles, and small mammals. Luxury Market options that expand high-end services to attract affluent pet owners willing to pay a premium for exclusive care.

4. Geographic Expansion

Consolidation facilitates rapid geographic expansion, allowing businesses to:

Enter New Markets Quickly and acquire established businesses in target markets, bypassing the slow process of building a customer base from scratch. This allows for rapid expansion into prime locations.

and acquire established businesses in target markets, bypassing the slow process of building a customer base from scratch. This allows for rapid expansion into prime locations. Establish a Recognizable Brand Across Multiple Regions to create a unified brand identity and implement consistent service standards across a wide geographic area. This builds brand recognition and customer trust on a larger scale.

to create a unified brand identity and implement consistent service standards across a wide geographic area. This builds brand recognition and customer trust on a larger scale. Cater to Customers Who Travel Frequently by offering consistent services and loyalty programs across multiple locations, appealing to pet owners who travel. This encourages repeat business and customer loyalty.

by offering consistent services and loyalty programs across multiple locations, appealing to pet owners who travel. This encourages repeat business and customer loyalty. Optimize Market Coverage by strategically acquiring or establishing locations to create a comprehensive network in each region. This allows for balanced coverage across urban, suburban, and rural areas.

by strategically acquiring or establishing locations to create a comprehensive network in each region. This allows for balanced coverage across urban, suburban, and rural areas. Leverage Regional Synergies and share resources across nearby locations while developing partnerships with regional complementary businesses. This improves operational efficiency and can expand service offerings.

5. Quality Control and Standardization

As pet owners become more health-conscious, they seek boarding facilities that prioritize their pets' well-being. Larger, consolidated operations can implement these trends and standardize the care across their boarding facilities.

Nutritional Options with customized meal plans and premium pet food offerings.

with customized meal plans and premium pet food offerings. Exercise and Play Programs that provide structured activities and socialization opportunities to keep pets active and mentally stimulated.

that provide structured activities and socialization opportunities to keep pets active and mentally stimulated. Veterinary Care that is on-site or on-call to address any health concerns during the boarding period.

Challenges

Despite the growing demand for pet grooming and boarding services, the industry faces several key challenges. One of the main challenges is the high level of competition in the market, with a large number of grooming salons and boarding facilities vying for customers. This can make it difficult for new businesses to establish themselves and attract a loyal customer base.

Source: IBISWorld | Pet Grooming & Boarding in the US, August 2024

Another challenge is the shortage of skilled groomers and pet care professionals in the industry. Grooming and boarding facilities require trained staff who are knowledgeable about pet care, grooming techniques, and animal behavior. As the demand for these services continues to grow, the industry is facing a shortage of qualified professionals, making it challenging for businesses to maintain quality standards and meet customer expectations.

The pet boarding industry is also subject to regulations which can vary significantly by region. Compliance with local health and safety standards, zoning laws, and animal welfare regulations can be complex and costly for facility operators.

Despite the challenges, the pet grooming and boarding industry in the U.S. offers numerous opportunities for growth and innovation as well as opportunities for well-executed consolidation strategies to create significant value by addressing industry-wide issues.

Conclusion

The pet grooming and boarding industry in the United States presents a compelling opportunity for consolidation. The fragmented nature of the market, coupled with increasing demand and evolving consumer expectations, creates an ideal environment for strategic acquisitions and mergers. By leveraging economies of scale, integrating technology, and standardizing operations, consolidated entities can capture a significant share of this growing market while improving service quality and operational efficiency.

The pet boarding industry is poised for continued growth, driven by increasing pet ownership and the evolving expectations of pet owners. Facilities that adapt to emerging trends, invest in technology and staff training, and focus on delivering exceptional care will be well-positioned to thrive in this competitive market. By addressing challenges and seizing opportunities, the industry can continue to meet the needs of pet owners and their beloved companions, while continuing to prosper.

Footnote

1.IBISWorld Pet Grooming & Boarding in the US, August 2024.

